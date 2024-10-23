Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 5

Why it’s here To see if the fourth generation of this small car can mix it with the best in the class, and prove that downsizing doesn't need to mean compromise

Mileage 3185 List Price £18,699 Target Price £18,248 Price as tested £20,649 Official economy 64.2mpg Test economy 55.6mpg

23 October 2024 – Economy king

In my previous report I mentioned the plethora of equipment that comes as standard with the Swift and, therefore the blissful lack of optional extras I had to choose from when speccing my car up.

When it comes to deciding on an engine, the choice is even simpler: if you buy a new Swift then you will get the 1.2-litre engine with mild hybrid assistance. End of story.

I must admit my expectations of this engine were high. The Swift is a small car, and having the word “hybrid” in its engine name got me dreaming about all the money I’d be saving on fuel, and all the free time I’d have while not visiting petrol stations.