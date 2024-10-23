NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Feature
Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 5
feature

Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 5

This refreshed small car offers tidy handling and excellent fuel economy, so does this make it the right fit for someone who covers big miles?...

Filling up the Suzuki Swift
Author Avatar
by
Kiall Garrett
Published23 October 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

The car Suzuki Swift 1.2 Mild Hybrid Ultra Run by Kiall Garrett, senior videographer

Why it’s here To see if the fourth generation of this small car can mix it with the best in the class, and prove that downsizing doesn't need to mean compromise

Needs to be gobble up motorway miles, deliver hybrid-worthy efficiency and squeeze into tight parking spaces

Mileage 3185 List Price £18,699 Target Price £18,248 Price as tested £20,649 Official economy 64.2mpg Test economy 55.6mpg 

23 October 2024 – Economy king

In my previous report I mentioned the plethora of equipment that comes as standard with the Swift and, therefore the blissful lack of optional extras I had to choose from when speccing my car up.

When it comes to deciding on an engine, the choice is even simpler: if you buy a new Swift then you will get the 1.2-litre engine with mild hybrid assistance. End of story.

I must admit my expectations of this engine were high. The Swift is a small car, and having the word “hybrid” in its engine name got me dreaming about all the money I’d be saving on fuel, and all the free time I’d have while not visiting petrol stations.

Car deals
View all deals
Filling up the Suzuki Swift

The impressive official 64.2mpg listed on the Swift’s technical specification only added to my excitement. But, as we know, life is very good at promising you one thing and delivering something else. So what fuel economy have I actually been achieving so far?

Well my current average fuel economy according to the trip computer is 55.6mpg. Less than the official figure, yes, but I’d count that as still being impressive for a car that is tasked with a regular 17-mile commute at an average speed of 11mph.

My short-term fuel economy has crept up to an even higher average of 63.4mpg on motorway journeys, though, which is very close to the Swift’s official average.

Suzuki Swift at the petrol station

The Swift’s decent fuel economy has meant I’m not spending much time filling up the 37-litre fuel tank: I can pretty easily cover 400 miles between pit stops. And that leaves more time for figuring out how much I'm saving in fuel compared with previous cars I've run.

News and advice
ACC and lane keep assist in the Swift
Feature

Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 4

Swift rear drive by
Feature

Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 2

Suzuki Swift blue front driving
News

Deal of the Day: Buy a Suzuki Swift for £192 per month

Suzuki Swift LT operating touchscreen
Feature

Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 1

Blue Suzuki Swift concept car front left static
News

2024 Suzuki Swift concept car revealed ahead of Tokyo motor show

Suzuki Swift infotainment screen
Feature

Used Suzuki Swift Hybrid long term test: report 5

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT