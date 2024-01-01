Top 10 used SUVs for less than £10,000

Image 1 of 23

So you fancy the on-trend practicality of an SUV but can't commit to a huge spend? Don't worry, there are still many used examples to choose from at surprisingly modest prices, and that's despite the recent hike in the value of used cars. Here, we’ve picked out ten SUVs of varying sizes that we think will fit a variety of different bills, all for an upper price limit of around £10,000.

You can choose from SUVs both big and small, depending on your needs, but whatever the dimensions there are many qualities that all these cars share, including a spacious and versatile interior and a relaxing drive.