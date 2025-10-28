Used Car of the Year Awards: Used car scheme

The Lexus and Toyota Service Activated Warranty is one of the very few to provide cover for cars up to 10 years old and very much does what it says on the tin, by offering buyers of eligible used Lexuses and Toyotas almost unparalleled peace of mind.

Somewhat confusingly for our purposes here, there are actually two complementary schemes – one for Lexus and one for Toyota – but they come from the same parent company and are identical in every way, so they’re joint winners.

The length of the warranty is linked to your car’s service schedule. Take it to a franchised dealer every 12 months for a service and you’ll be rewarded with another 12 months’ worth of warranty and UK-wide roadside assistance courtesy of the AA, until the car is 10 years old or has covered 100,000 miles. The scheme covers the same parts and labour as the three-year Lexus/Toyota new car warranty. What’s more, the hybrid batteries that help to power most Lexus and Toyota models are covered separately for 15 years.