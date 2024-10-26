Used Tesla Model 3 long-term test: report 7
The used Tesla Model 3 won lots of What Car? accolades when it was new, but what's it like as a secondhand vehicle? We're living with one to find out...
The car 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range All-wheel drive | Run by Claire Evans, consumer editor
Why it's here To see if you can enjoy all the pleasures of Model 3 ownership without having to stump up the cost of a new model
Needs to Eat up motorway miles with ease, have enough range for longer excursions and be a comfortable and economical mobile office when needed
Mileage on arrival 19,298 Mileage now 27,209 List price when new (2021) £50,890 Value on arrival £31,000 Test range 284 miles Official range 360 miles
26 October 2024 – Charging ahead
As a Tesla Model 3 driver I get to visit some interesting and attractive places in search of charging spots – well, their car parks at least. My latest find is the Sevenoaks Tesla Supercharger in Kent, which is at the Donnington Manor hotel. Parts of the hotel date back to the 16th century, and the car park has Indian inspired sculptures dotted around it.
All eight chargers at the site charge at up to 250kW, too, so you can get a full top-up really quickly. Even though my car is three years old, it's a Long Range, which means it can charge at up to 194kW, meaning it has one of the best charging speeds around. The latest Long Range versions of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y can charge at up to 25okW, and only the Audi Q6 e-tron, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Porsche Taycan can charge faster than this.
The Sevenoaks supercharger isn’t only reserved for Tesla owners. The company opened up a small number of its charge locations to all EV drivers in May 2022, and now more than 100 sites can be used by everyone, including the Sevenoaks supercharger.
Tesla, like most other public EV charging networks, has also been quietly upping the number of charging locations. It now has 1681 chargers, which makes it the second largest rapid/ultra-rapid network in the UK after Instavolt, which has 1695 charge points.
I think this move, and the rapid expansion of the public charging network as a whole has helped to switch concerns about EV ownership away from range anxiety.
