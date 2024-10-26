Used Tesla Model 3 long-term test: report 7

The Sevenoaks supercharger isn’t only reserved for Tesla owners. The company opened up a small number of its charge locations to all EV drivers in May 2022, and now more than 100 sites can be used by everyone, including the Sevenoaks supercharger.

Tesla, like most other public EV charging networks, has also been quietly upping the number of charging locations. It now has 1681 chargers, which makes it the second largest rapid/ultra-rapid network in the UK after Instavolt, which has 1695 charge points.

I think this move, and the rapid expansion of the public charging network as a whole has helped to switch concerns about EV ownership away from range anxiety.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Buy a new car with What Car?