Used Tesla Model 3 long-term test

The steering and suspension feel taut, the motor peppy and the controls all swift to respond. It helps that Teslas benefit from over-the-air updates, including an enhanced version of the AutoPilot driver assistance system that has an automatic lane changing function and the ability to drive the car on and off motorway junctions. I’ll update on these when I’ve had a chance to try them out.

My car is a Certified Pre-Owned Tesla, obtained directly from the American brand. Like other approved used cars, it’s undergone a thorough pre-sale inspection. There’s also verification that the car hasn’t had any structural damage, and a guarantee that the airbags haven’t been deployed, which is reassuring.

Plus, as well as the third year of its new car warranty, Tesla adds a second year /10,000-mile cover too, which seems more generous than competitor brands, although the upper mileage limit of 50,000 miles is on the low side. Two years’ Tesla roadside recovery is also thrown in, which is twice as long as I’d have expected.

I’m glad to have a pre-facelift Model 3 though, because it has its indicators on a stalk behind the steering wheel, like you'd find in most cars, rather than on the steering wheel itself, which the new models have. That would take some getting used to. My car also has some smart features that I’ve not seen on other cars, such as a distance display that tells you in centimetres or inches how far away you are from a wall or other obstruction when you’re reversing. This is so much more sensible than a bleep that really doesn’t tell you much, and is frequently so sensitive that you leave too big a gap behind the car when parking.