Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 1

That sobriety is something Volkswagen does very well. It’s handsome in a fairly unassuming way, but it doesn’t turn heads like a BMW i4 , Mercedes EQE or Tesla Model 3 – electric cars which are among the ID 7's rivals. The Aquamarine Blue paint I chose is one of the more striking colours from an otherwise very conservative pallet, and whilst two-tone paint options are available, the optional panoramic roof renders them moot.

The ID 7, with its sleek styling and comfortable ride, is a textbook executive car , appealing to the very people who have bookshelves full of management tomes. But it actually feels rather introverted – and in the executive car park chock full of huge screens and steering yokes, that appeals very much to me.

Slightly more dramatic are the 20in alloy wheels, which are a £480 option and come with ‘Airstop’ tyres designed to self-seal in lieu of tyre foam if I get a puncture. Perhaps the most striking feature is the panoramic glass roof which switches from opaque to clear at the touch of a button. It’s a shame that when clear it still looks a little milky, but as part of the £2000 Exterior Pack, it’s pretty well priced.

That Exterior Pack also bundles adaptive suspension, which does a great job of delivering a plush ride by smoothing out the worst of Britain’s broken Tarmac. The ID 7 isn't the last word in agility, but for what I use my cars for, it’s more than good enough.

More importantly for me is the £2000 Interior Pack Plus, which features an excellent Harman Kardon audio upgrade alongside massaging, heated and ventilated front seats, plus heated outer rears. It makes the generally comfy interior a nicer place to sit, even if the perforations in the seat squabs are a devil for catching crumbs and other debris.