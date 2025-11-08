Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

The most and least reliable family cars
The most and least reliable family cars

In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable family cars in the UK.....

Claire Evans
Published08 November 2025
What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable family cars
Family hatchbacks are the bread and butter of the car world. They remain popular with private buyers and company car drivers alike, despite the rise in demand for SUVs.

That means there are plenty of used examples to choose from, but as our Reliability Survey data shows, not all family cars will provide problem-free motoring. In fact, this class had one of the lowest average scores of all the classes in this year's survey, with a score of 91.1% for cars aged up to five years old. 

The good news is that there are also some highly dependable models, including the previous generation Skoda Octavia and the BMW 1 Series. And, if you're after a hybrid model, the Mercedes A-Class and Hyundai Ioniq should be on your shortlist. 

The most common problems suffered by family cars are electrical issues, in particular problems with the infotainment systems, so it's worth checking this out if you're looking at buying a used model. 

For this story, we've pulled out all the data is for family cars aged up to five years old. 

