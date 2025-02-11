NEW REVIEWS:

In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable petrol cars in the UK...

Petrol cars may be phased out in five years time with the 2030 ban on non-electric models, but they’re still a great choice for many motorists.

Many of the latest models are kitted out with clever technology, such as mild hybrid systems, that improve economy and enhance performance. This means petrol cars can be almost as frugal on fuel as their diesel counterparts. 

A petrol model is also a good choice if you want a dependable vehicle. According to our survey, only 22% of petrol cars suffered a fault in the past 24 months, that’s 9% lower than the fault rate for diesel models and 5% less than pure electric models

Even better news is that petrol-engined models are among the cheapest for repair bills. According to owners, 79% of petrol cars were fixed for free. Only electric cars perform more dependably; 89% of which were repaired at no cost to owners. In contrast, only 67% of diesel repairs were done gratis. 

This listing contains all the models up to five years old that are either offered only with petrol power or for which we have enough data to list petrol, diesel and hybrid versions separately. 

The 2025 What Car? Reliability Survey is live, tell us about your car now

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Also consider

