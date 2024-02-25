Is it good to buy an ex fleet car – and what should I look out for?

Fleet cars are usually well maintained

Fleet cars certainly tend to cover higher mileages than privately owned cars because they’re used as transport for work duties as well as personal journeys.

However, the good news is that leasing agreements come with maintenance schedules that must be adhered to, so you can guarantee that the car has been serviced on time, every time, and most likely by a franchised dealer. And you can also be assured that if the car has suffered any kind of damage, it will have been repaired to the required standards.

Just to be sure, when you're considering buying a former fleet car, make sure all the paperwork is available and up to date.

Why lots of motorway miles can help

Yes, company cars do more miles than the average private car, but the good news is that the miles tend to be easy ones. That's because for a car to cover a high mileage in a short space of time, those miles tend to be done on motorways, which usually put less strain on a vehicle.

By and large, there’s no constant stopping and starting to wear out brakes and the clutch, and no kerbs to damage wheels. On a good day, the miles pass at a constant speed, which is easier on the engine, the gearbox and the suspension.

How fleet leasing agreements aid buyers

Company cars are provided under leasing agreements, and such contracts always have a fair wear and tear description included. It means the car must be in a certain condition when it is returned at the end of the lease, or financial penalties will apply.

When a company car suffers damage as a result of the user’s carelessness, the driver will usually pay to have it fixed, because that's usually cheaper than the cost of the fair-wear-and-tear penalties. In other words, fleet car drivers usually have a financial incentive to look after their vehicles as if they were their own.