Best car hire companies in the UK reviewed and rated

If you need a vehicle for a holiday, to visit family or friends, or even to transport a bulky bit of furniture, you may need to hire a car.

There are plenty of options if you search for car rental online, but it pays to choose wisely because hiring a car can cost from around £30 a day, and if you want one for a week or more and need to add on extras, such as an additional driver and a child car seat, it can run into £100s.

Choosing a poor car hire provider can have big repercussions, too. You could end up with an unroadworthy vehicle or even not get a vehicle at all – because whilst some companies may offer enticingly low prices, you could find there are no cars available when you arrive to collect your wheels.