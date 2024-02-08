In association with Ford Pro
What is the speed limit for a van?
If you’re driving a commercial vehicle, you can’t legally drive as fast as you can in a car. Here's which speed limits apply...
If you’ve ever been caught up behind a pair of lorries overtaking each other on a dual carriageway, you’ll be distinctly aware that different types of vehicles are subject to different speed limits.
And while finding yourself stuck behind a slow-moving van is somewhat less likely, it’s nevertheless the case that many vans are supposed to be driven in accordance with lower speed limits than cars. What’s more, not everyone knows that these same lower limits also apply to vehicles that are towing trailers – including cars – as well as some pick-up trucks.
With that in mind, it’s a good idea to know what the speed limit is for a van, not to mention all of these other types of vehicles, even if you don’t drive them regularly. Otherwise, you risk being subject to a fine or points on your licence the next time you hire a van, tow a trailer, or borrow a friend’s pick-up – and you might not even have realised you were breaking the law.
To help you avoid such issues, we’ve published a full list of the different speed limits that apply to all of these different types of vehicle below, so that you can tell exactly what’s what.
It’s worth noting that different speed limits apply in built-up areas in Wales than those in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. To help mark out these differences, we’ll use (W) to denote limits that apply in Wales, and (ESNI) for the rest of the country.
Cars, motorcycles, car-derived vans and dual-purpose vehicles
Built-up areas (ESNI) 30mph | Built-up areas (W) 20mph | Single carriageways 60mph | Dual carriageways 70mph| Motorways 70mph
These are the various speed limits you will have been taught while learning to drive a car. But it’s worth keeping in mind that these rules aren’t only for passenger cars and motorcycles; they also apply to the following:
Car-derived vans – these are defined as vans which are based on the underpinnings of a car, and designed to weigh no more than 2000kg fully laden. They are typically two-seater commercial versions of regular cars; for example, the Dacia Duster Commercial. Some older vans like the Peugeot Bipper and Ford Fiesta Van may qualify too.
Dual-purpose vehicles – this category includes certain combi vans, double-cab small vans like the Volkswagen Caddy Cargo Crew Van and double-cab pick-up trucks such as the Ford Ranger. However, dual-purpose vehicles can weigh no more than 2040kg when unladen.
The criteria for both categories are very specific, which is why it’s so important to check whether your vehicle fits into these categories by reading the registration document (aka the V5C), or if you’ve yet to buy the vehicle, by checking with the dealer.
Another complication to note is that larger van-based MPVs such as the Ford Tourneo Custom, Vauxhall Vivaro Life and Volkswagen Multivan and are actually legally defined as passenger vehicles, rather than vans. As a result, they aren’t subject to commercial vehicle speed limits, and can instead travel at the above speeds despite their van-like appearances.
Vans with a maximum laden weight up to 7.5 tonnes
Built-up areas (ESNI) 30mph | Built-up areas (W) 20mph | Single carriageways 50mph | Dual carriageways 60mph| Motorways 70mph
In general, these speed limits apply to medium vans such as the Volkswagen Transporter and large vans such as the Ford E-Transit, as well as commercial goods vehicles that don’t fit into any of the above categories.
However, it’s worth noting that some pick-up trucks – for example, certain versions of the Ford Ranger or Volkswagen Amarok – fit into this category too. This is usually due to their weight (for example, if they tip over the 2040kg limit of a dual-purpose vehicle) or an absence of rear seats in single-cab models (which would preclude them from being considered to be dual-purpose).
These rules also cover certain motorhomes; namely, those that are used as a workshop, for storage, or to carry goods for exhibition and sale, with a maximum laden weight of up to 7.5 tonnes. Of course, separate rules for motorhome speed limits apply when a motorhome is being used purely for leisure.
Buses, coaches and minibuses
Built-up areas (ESNI) 30mph | Built-up areas (W) 20mph | Single carriageways 50mph | Dual carriageways 60mph| Motorways 70mph (60mph if vehicle length is more than 12 metres)
As with most vans, passenger-carrying commercial vehicles must comply with lower speed limits on single and dual carriageways. Larger buses, meanwhile – especially those that are more than 12 metres long – are limited to 60mph on a motorway.
As with HGVs, vehicles that can carry more than eight passengers must be fitted with a speed limiter; however, the driver is still entirely responsible if they are caught speeding.
Towing
Built-up areas (ESNI) 30mph | Built-up areas (W) 20mph | Single carriageways 50mph | Dual carriageways 60mph| Motorways 60mph
If you’re towing a trailer (and that includes driving an articulated vehicle), then irrespective of the size of vehicle you're driving, the above limits apply. The idea is that these lower limits reduce the risk of you losing control of the trailer, and give you more time to respond if it does start to sway.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more van new, reviews and advice >>
Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo
Want practicality, class and an elevated driving position in a relatively compact and affordable package? These are the top 10 cars you should be looking at – and the ones that are best avoided
MG 4 XPower long term test
The MG 4 offers great value in cheaper guises, but this XPower version promises to add hot hatch fun to the mix. We're living with one to see if it delivers