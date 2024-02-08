What is the speed limit for a van?

If you’ve ever been caught up behind a pair of lorries overtaking each other on a dual carriageway, you’ll be distinctly aware that different types of vehicles are subject to different speed limits.

And while finding yourself stuck behind a slow-moving van is somewhat less likely, it’s nevertheless the case that many vans are supposed to be driven in accordance with lower speed limits than cars. What’s more, not everyone knows that these same lower limits also apply to vehicles that are towing trailers – including cars – as well as some pick-up trucks.

With that in mind, it’s a good idea to know what the speed limit is for a van, not to mention all of these other types of vehicles, even if you don’t drive them regularly. Otherwise, you risk being subject to a fine or points on your licence the next time you hire a van, tow a trailer, or borrow a friend’s pick-up – and you might not even have realised you were breaking the law.