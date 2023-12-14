Best used hot hatches for less than £20,000

This previous-generation Ford Fiesta ST captures the essence of what makes this class so great. At its heart, it's a driver's car. The punchy 1.6-litre turbocharged engine puts out a healthy 178bhp (rising to 197bhp for periods of overboost) giving it strong performance, while its handling is an impressive balance of confidence-inspiring grip and smile-inducing fun.

It's also practical, fuel-efficient and affordable. It's so good we even prefer it to the current 2018-onwards Ford Fiesta ST, although if you do fancy something newer and have a little more to spend that's also a bit of a bargain.

We found: 2017 Ford Fiesta ST-3, 36,000 miles, £12,000

Find a used one for sale here