New Audi S3 prototype first drive – hot hatch facelifted for 2024
A new facelifted version of the Audi S3 hot hatch is due on sale soon and we've driven a prototype version to see what's new. Here's how the 2024 S3 performed in our test drive.....
On sale: Mid-2024 | Price: From £45,000 (est)
This might sound like an odd thing to say about a four-wheel-drive hot hatchback with a potent turbocharged engine, but the Audi S3 has always been a little understated.
The S3 doesn’t feature the wild styling elements or extravagant handling some of the best hot hatches do, but instead comes with plenty of the premium sheen you’d expect of an Audi.
It's a similar story when it comes to the S3's performance. There's plenty of power available, but the main focus has been on making an excellent upmarket all-rounder that’s easy to live with. As a result, the S3 is a compelling package – although it's one that Audi Sport’s engineers clearly think can be improved.
The current Audi S3 was launched in 2021, and Audi is now putting the finishing touches to a major revamp, which it says goes far beyond a midlife facelift. In order to showcase how much work has been done, they’ve let us have a go in a camouflaged prototype version a few months ahead of its official launch.
As before, the model will be offered as the S3 Sportback (i.e. hatchback) and the S3 Saloon. We've driven the Sportback, although the two versions are mechanically identical. We can’t go into detail about the exterior or interior styling, and we also don’t have full technical or pricing details. We'd expect the 2024 S3 to attract a small premium over the current model's price, which currently starts at £44,090.
What is the Audi S3 prototype like to drive?
The S3 keeps the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as before, but it has been retuned to offer an increase of 25bhp, taking the power output to 329bhp.
As well as dialling up the power, Audi has done a lot of detailed work on how the engine and gearbox work. The turbocharger responds more quickly to help the engine produce its power sooner, while the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox has been reworked to speed up shift times at faster speeds.
Given the S3 already had plenty of poke, you probably won’t notice it pushing you harder into your seat, but the car definitely feels more eager to accelerate. It sounds great inside too.
The 2024 S3 also get the more sophisticated four-wheel-drive system from the wilder and more powerful Audi RS3. This adds a torque splitter and a pair of clutches to the S3’s rear axle, which means it can send different amounts of power to each of the rear wheels. When you’re cornering fast, it will send power to the outside wheel to maximise traction.
You can feel all that tech working under spirited driving, enabling you to corner faster than you might otherwise have expected. However, what makes the S3 even more fun than before is that if you're on a private track, it's possible to encourage it to drift a little sideways. Audi’s assistance systems will quickly gather things together for you to keep things in check.
The S3’s sports suspension has also been revised, with stiffer wishbones and new adaptive dampers to improve the ride. It’s firm, but thankfully, it’s not so stiff that the S3 is uncomfortable to drive around town.
Meanwhile, the S3’s progressive steering system makes it light and easy to turn around town, but firms up when you’re going faster out in the countryside. We’d still like it to be a bit more engaging, though.
What’s the Audi S3 prototype like inside?
Audi has yet to reveal the 2024 S3, so our prototype car featured a covered-up interior, and we couldn’t see anything beyond the digital instrument panel and central touchscreen. We’ll have to wait to judge it properly, although Audi has often won praise for its quality car interiors.
2024 Audi S3 prototype verdict
Our experience of this prototype gives a positive impression of the replacement for the current Audi S3.
The S3 probably still won't match, say, a Honda Civic Type R or VW Golf R for fun, but this update has added a welcome dose of performance without compromising on the car’s all-round usability. That should help it remain a strong choice for people who want an upmarket hatch that offers good performance that can be used every day.
Price and specs
Price £45,000 (est) Engine 4cyl, 1984cc, turbocharged, petrol Power 329bhp Torque 310lb ft at 2100 to 5500rpm Gearbox 7-spd automatic Top speed 155mph 0-62mph 4.7sec Fuel economy tbc CO2/tax tbc
Key rivals:
BMW M135i
Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic
