New Audi S3 prototype first drive – hot hatch facelifted for 2024

As before, the model will be offered as the S3 Sportback (i.e. hatchback) and the S3 Saloon. We've driven the Sportback, although the two versions are mechanically identical. We can’t go into detail about the exterior or interior styling, and we also don’t have full technical or pricing details. We'd expect the 2024 S3 to attract a small premium over the current model's price, which currently starts at £44,090.

What is the Audi S3 prototype like to drive? The S3 keeps the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as before, but it has been retuned to offer an increase of 25bhp, taking the power output to 329bhp. As well as dialling up the power, Audi has done a lot of detailed work on how the engine and gearbox work. The turbocharger responds more quickly to help the engine produce its power sooner, while the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox has been reworked to speed up shift times at faster speeds. Given the S3 already had plenty of poke, you probably won’t notice it pushing you harder into your seat, but the car definitely feels more eager to accelerate. It sounds great inside too.