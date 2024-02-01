Best used hot hatches for less than £10,000

The hot hatch is the superhero of the fast car world. Rather than forcing buyers to sacrifice space, practicality and affordability – as sports and performance cars do – hot hatches give you all the qualities of a small or family car , plus bucket loads of driver enjoyment. That means fewer compromises, but just as much fun.

Here, we’ve gathered 10 of the very best, and they're all available for less than £10,000 on the used market.

And, if you can't wait to find out what our number one choice is, we can tell you it's the wonderful Ford Fiesta ST. This previous-generation version of Ford's hot small car has enthralled us for years. It's a delight to drive and great value used.