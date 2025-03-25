Best mild hybrid cars 2025 – the best and worst cars to save you money
Mild hybrid technology can help to lower your fuel bills, and unlike plug-in hybrid cars they don't need to be plugged in. These are the best all-rounders to consider, and the one to avoid at all...
Not so long ago, there were only two types of hybrid technology. There were regular hybrids – sometimes referred to as 'self-charging' hybrids which could cover short distances on electric power alone and didn't need to be plugged in – and plug-in hybrids, which had bigger batteries allowing them to cover substantial distances on electric power, but which needed to be plugged in to recharge.
Then the mild hybrid emerged as the smallest form of electrification. This is where the engine in your car receives small amounts of electrical power to assist it. In most mild hybrids, this isn't enough to move you using electric power alone, but it can help to lower your fuel bills by taking some of the strain away from your engine. However, some mild hybrids can also now take you very short distances, and a low speeds, on electric power, further reducing your reliance on combustion fuels.
Our expert team of road testers have spent countless hours testing every mild hybrid car on the market, assessing them in the areas which matter most to buyers. From performance to practicality, and from reliability to running costs, we've driven every mild hybrid car over thousands of miles, both on public roads and back to back against key rivals at our private test track. The result of all that testing is the list you see here, where we're revealing the best mild hybrid cars, and naming the one you should avoid.
If you want to know more about any of the models shown here, just click on the links to read our in-depth reviews. Alternatively, you can see find discounts by looking at our free New Car Deals service. We've also included the prices of our preferred models alongside each car. Or, if you're new to mild hybrid technology and want to know more, we've answered some of the most common questions at the bottom of this page.
Our pick: 1.6T GDi 157 48V ISG 3 5dr
Strengths
- Lower-spec models are great value
- Smart interior
- Generous rear leg room and boot space
Weaknesses
- Rear head room compromised with panoramic roof
- No clever rear seat functions
Our pick 1.6 T-GDi 48V 3 | Price from £33,390
Kia, it’s fair to say, is on a roll at the moment. The South Korean brand’s line-up is littered with high achievers, and the Sportage has our 2025 Family SUV of the Year trophy glittering on its mantelpiece. Specifically, that was awarded to this entry-level mild hybrid petrol version.
That’s great news for a number of reasons, not least the fact that the best Sportage is also the cheapest to buy. Of course, it brings all the same virtues as other models in the range, including its comfortable ride and reassuring handling. It’s one of the smarter-looking family SUVs inside, too, and not many are more spacious.
With a power output of 157bhp, the turbocharged 1.6-litre engine is punchy and refined, and it won’t cost you a fortune at the fuel pumps. Pairing this with well-equipped 3 trim offers the best value.
"I was impressed with both the manual and automatic gearbox options in the Sportage, but if you're a fan of Top Trumps, you might be interested to know that the automatic version is fractionally quicker to reach motorway speeds." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our full Kia Sportage review
Our pick: xDrive40i MHT M Sport 5dr Step Auto
Strengths
- Supremely quiet and comfortable
- Incredibly spacious and practical
- Great infotainment system
Weaknesses
- There are cheaper alternatives
- Looks won’t be to all tastes
- No plug-in hybrid or electric option
Our pick xDrive40i M Sport (Ultimate Pack) | Price from £114,140
There are few more cosseting ways of carrying a party of seven than the BMW X7 – our reigning Luxury Car of the Year. Sumptuous materials line every surface of a hugely spacious interior; adults can lounge in comfort in the second row, and even the third row can seat six-footers without risk of cramp setting in.
Our recommended petrol xDrive40i turns in a rapid 5.8sec 0-62mph time, while mild hybrid assistance helps to take some of the sting out of fuel bills.
If you have the means, the £19,000 Ultimate Pack opens a whole new dimension of creature comforts, and the already impressive ride and handling are polished to a sheen.
"Call me a traditionalist, but the BMW X7's rotary controller is one of my favourite features. It means I can control the infotainment system on the move without distracting myself by looking where I need to prod the touchscreen.” – Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our full BMW X7 review
Our pick: 2.0 B3P Plus Dark 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Stylish and high-quality interior
- Comfortable ride on most versions
- Comprehensive safety kit
Weaknesses
- Lacks the rear-seat flexibility of some rivals
- Fairly small infotainment screen
- Some road noise on the motorway
Our pick B3 Plus | Price from £38,310
Key to the XC40’s appeal is just how well it treats its driver. Few family SUVs give you a better forward view, thanks to the elevated (and very natural) driving position and slim windscreen pillars. The seat itself is one of the very comfiest on the market, too; even entry-level cars have lumbar support adjustment, and Plus trim brings full electric adjustment.
What’s more, every surface your fingers touch feels expensive, with real leather, metal and wood inlays adding texture and visual appeal. Happily, the expensive feeling isn’t ruined when you put your foot down; the mild hybrid petrol engines are quieter and smoother than those of the rival
BMW X1 and Volkswagen Tiguan.
"Being tall, I often worry about the space I'm leaving behind me for rear-seat occupants, but in the XC40 there's head and leg room enough for even taller passengers to stretch out. It's more spacious for three sitting abreast on the rear bench than some rivals, too." — James Tute, Content Editor
Read our full Volvo XC40 review
Strengths
- Smooth and powerful engines
- Pillowy ride in Sport and S line trims
- Superb interior quality
Weaknesses
- Touchscreen infotainment system
- Third-row space is better in the BMW X7
- Entry-level Sport trim misses some important kit
Our pick 55 TFSI S Line | Price from £71,445
Audi’s seven-seat SUV is a very tempting alternative to the BMW X7, especially given its much lower price; our favourite version is around £30,000 cheaper than our pick of the X7 line-up. And yet the Q7 runs its rival close in many key areas. It can carry seven adults, although six-footers in the third row won’t want their journey to be long. Pleasing interior surfaces abound, too; the X7 has only a narrow lead when it comes to quality.
With the smooth, quiet 335bhp 55 TFSI engine, the Q7 is no less nippy than the X7, although the latter has the edge on fuel economy, and while the Q7 isn’t as cushy over broken surfaces as the X7, it’s still one of the comfiest SUVs around.
“I love the Q7's driving position, which places you high above the road with a commanding view over what's coming towards you. Its slim windscreen pillars make peeking out of the sides at junctions easy, too.” – Claire Evans, Consumer Editor
Read our full Audi Q7 review
Our pick: 1.5 TSI e-TEC SE 5dr DSG
Strengths
- Comfortable ride and good to drive
- Spacious interior with a huge boot
- Good value if you stick to the cheaper trims
Weaknesses
- PHEVs not available in seven seat configuration
- Engines are a little coarse when revved
- Frustrating automatic gearbox
Our pick 1.5 TSI e-TEC 150 SE (7 seats) | Price from £38,720
The Skoda Kodiaq may not have the glitz of other seven-seat SUVs in this list, but it makes up for that with a solid helping of common sense. Few vehicles are better disposed to family duties; in five-seat mode, the boot is colossal; baby buggies are devoured without reaching the sides. With all seven seats in use, meanwhile, there’s still useful space left for a weekly shop.
The Kodiaq is also tops for value. The 1.5 TSI engine needs to be worked harder than the bigger, more powerful engines in the line-up, but the cost saving is worth the extra effort. And few will think the kit list of entry-level SE trim is even remotely stingy.
“The local roads around where I live are pock-marked and scarred, so I appreciate the Kodiaq's well controlled ride. It does a good job of rounding off speed bumps, and doesn't bounce up and down along country roads. Just avoid the larger alloy wheels for the best experience.” – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Read our full Skoda Kodiaq review
Our pick: 530e M Sport 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Composed handling
- Beautifully finished interior
- Class-leading infotainment
Weaknesses
- Gearbox can be slow
- You’ll want to add some options
- Electric rivals cost less in BIK tax
Our pick 520i M Sport | Price from £52,175
Over its long career, the BMW 5 Series has chalked up 27 What Car? awards. It’s fair to say we like it, then, and this latest generation gets our nod over its executive rivals as the best all-rounder.
Among its attributes is a beautifully finished interior, with a class-leading infotainment system as its focal point. It’s much less distracting to use on the move than its rivals’ set-ups.
Key to the 5 Series experience, though, has always been how it drives, and this version is a sharper, more rewarding back-road companion than the rival Audi A6 or Mercedes E-Class. It’s no slouch, either, even with the entry-level mild hybrid engine.
“If you're an audiofile like me, you'll appreciate not only that the 5 Series' standard Harman Kardon stereo offers decent sound, but also that there's an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins version available via the options list.” – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
Read our full BMW 5 Series review
Strengths
- Quiet and comfortable
- Feels upmarket inside
- A genuine seven-seater
Weaknesses
- Complex infotainment system
- Some rivals are even roomier
- Gearbox can frustrate
Our pick Hybrid 136 Allure | Price from £38,360
Arguably the Skoda Kodiaq’s main rival, the 5008 joins that car in undercutting other seven-seat SUVs, such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento.
Like the Kodiaq, though, the 5008 is no discount duffer. On the contrary, it feels surprisingly upmarket inside. It’s also a touch more spacious than the Kodiaq, and the third row of seats can be used by children, thanks to its ISOFIX fittings.
On the other hand, the 5008’s infotainment is less intuitive to use than the Kodiaq’s, and the entry-level engine isn’t as punchy – although it is a little more economical. And, while the 5008’s ride is far from uncomfortable, the Kodiaq’s is rather more soothing.
“It might not be the fastest mild hybrid on this list, but I found that the 5008 has plenty of pulling power for everyday driving – and there's certainly no arguing with the 44.7mpg we managed to return on a mixed real-world test route.” – Darren Moss, Deputy Editor
Read our full Peugeot 5008 review
Strengths
- Great fun to drive
- Remarkable blend of performance and fuel economy
- Big and cleverly designed boot
Weaknesses
- Rear space is adequate rather than outstanding
- Visibility could be better
- VW T-Roc is more comfortable and quieter
Our pick 1.0 Ecoboost 125 mHEV ST-Line | Price from £27,250
Small SUVs tend to be focused on ease of use, value and comfort, and the Puma is pretty strong in all those regards. If you want to let your hair down in between family duties, though, the Puma is the small SUV to pick – especially in our favourite ST-Line trim. This endows the Puma with firmer suspension that gives it terrific poise through corners, aided by quick, well-weighted steering. Twisty roads are more fun to tackle in the Puma than in any rival.
And yet the Puma is also happy to face family chores; it’s fairly spacious, and its big boot has a sizeable underfloor compartment in which muddy wellies or football boots can go, with a removable drain plug so it can be hosed out afterwards.
“I like SUVs which look a bit sportier than the norm, so I'd recommend taking a look at ST-Line trim in the Puma, which gets you a beefier look, as well as sports seats and sports suspension.” – Stuart Milne, Digital Editor
Read our full Ford Puma review
Our pick: 1.5 TSI eHybrid Elegance 5dr DSG
Strengths
- Spacious interior and boot
- PHEVs are cheap to run as company cars
- A quiet and comfortable cruiser
Weaknesses
- Could be sharper to drive
- Not enough physical controls
- VW's reliability record is nothing special
Our pick 1.5 eTSI Life | Price from £39,610
The Volkswagen Passat has always been one of the most sensible, practical executive cars you can buy, and VW has doubled down in this regard for the latest generation, which is available only as an estate. And what an estate it is, with boot space to shame the bigger, pricier BMW 5 Series Touring and Mercedes E-Class Estate, allied to a spacious interior with loads of stretch-out room in the rear seats.
The Passat excels as a motorway cruiser. It’s very quiet at higher speeds, while the mild hybrid engine fades into the background at a steady pace and has more than enough poke to make merging with traffic free of drama.
“I was surprised to find that in some regards, the quality of materials used inside the Passat out-classes even those of the Mercedes C-Class Estate – it's a real return to form for Volkswagen.” – Steve Huntingford, Editor
Read our full Volkswagen Passat review
Strengths
- Fantastic plug-in hybrid version
- Ride is mostly very comfortable
- Loads of space, especially in the rear of long-wheelbase models
Weaknesses
- Overly reliant on fiddly touch-sensitive controls
- Entry-level diesel isn't as smooth as it should be
- Mercedes's reliability record isn't the best
Our pick S500L AMG Line Premium | Price from £109,550
While the mild hybrid technology does its job of boosting fuel economy in the Mercedes S500, its effect is more pronounced in the way the car responds when you put your foot down. The 3.0-litre engine in this luxury limo produces 443bhp, and the electrical assistance reinforces its muscular feel. Yet it’s also incredibly smooth and quiet when all you want to do is relax.
Speaking of which, the S500 is wonderfully soothing at a motorway cruise. In such tranquillity, you’re at your leisure to appreciate the rich materials surrounding you, as well as the sheer comfort on offer in the opulent, spacious rear seats.
“If you cover lots of motorway miles like I do, you'll be pleased to know that few cars offer as serene an experience as the S-Class. Its ride irons out imperfections in the road, and you feel well isolated from any noise coming from outside the car.” – Eleanor Cooper, News Writer
Read our full Mercedes S-Class review
And the mild hybrid to avoid...
This cross between a small SUV and a family hatchback falls between two stools; the Skoda Kamiq is much more practical, while the regular Ceed on which the XCeed is based is better to drive. Yes, it’s well equipped, but so are lots of other mild hybrids. Read our review
FAQs
No, a mild hybrid car does not need charging, much like a regular hybrid car and unlike a plug-in hybrid car. That's because the electric components on mild hybrid cars receive their power through recouped energy fed through a tiny battery, and are only designed to provide assistance to the engine rather than to substitute it. This means mild hybrid technology is a good bet for those who want to enjoy greener, more efficient motoring, but who don't want to worry about keeping their cars topped up with electricity.
Given the push towards lower emissions across the board, most new cars are launched with mild hybrid power these days. While there are some models which are available with purely combustion engines, these tend to be cheaper models where the focus is on value rather than on economy. If you're shopping for a new car with a petrol engine, and you have a reasonable budget, then the chances are that most of the cars you're looking at will have mild hybrid power.
While there aren't many disadvantages to owning a mild hybrid car, it's still worth considering whether you'd be better off with a regular hybrid or a plug-in hybrid car. A regular hybrid, though usually more expensive to buy, will allow you to run for longer distances on electric power alone, contributing to higher fuel savings than a mild hybrid. A plug-in hybrid will offer more significant savings again, but needs to be plugged in regularly in order to perform at its best. Plug-in hybrid cars usually cost more than hybrid or mild hybrid cars to buy, too.
According to the results of the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, where owners tell us about the problems their cars have had in the past year, the Lexus NX hybrid SUV was revealed to be the most reliable car of its kind. Owners of the 2014-2021 generation car suffered no faults during the past year, which mean no cars had to spend time off the road and no hefty repair bills for drivers. While it may not be the best SUV to drive, then, there's no knocking the NX for reliability.
The second-best performing hybrid car for reliability was also a Lexus, this time the BMW 3 Series-rivalling Lexus ES, where only a few examples went wrong. All examples were fixed for free and most spent less than a week off the road.