Best mild hybrid cars 2025 – the best and worst cars to save you money

Not so long ago, there were only two types of hybrid technology. There were regular hybrids – sometimes referred to as 'self-charging' hybrids which could cover short distances on electric power alone and didn't need to be plugged in – and plug-in hybrids, which had bigger batteries allowing them to cover substantial distances on electric power, but which needed to be plugged in to recharge.

Then the mild hybrid emerged as the smallest form of electrification. This is where the engine in your car receives small amounts of electrical power to assist it. In most mild hybrids, this isn't enough to move you using electric power alone, but it can help to lower your fuel bills by taking some of the strain away from your engine. However, some mild hybrids can also now take you very short distances, and a low speeds, on electric power, further reducing your reliance on combustion fuels.