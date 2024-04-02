Real MPG: most economical cars with 1.0-litre engines

What’s more, they’re some of the most affordable cars to run – especially if you don't fancy a hybrid or electric car . But which models are the most frugal in the real world?

Don't think that choosing a car with a 1.0-litre engine means you'll forever be in the slow lane, either. While you're unlikely to be blown away by their performance, these engines are usually turbocharged, so most offer surprisingly nippy acceleration.

If you're a new driver, mainly drive in town or are simply looking to keep costs down, then you might be considering a car with a 1.0-litre petrol engine. Such engines were traditionally the reserve of affordable small cars , but nowadays you’ll find them in a number of small SUVs and even some family cars .

According to the results of our unique Real MPG testing, it’s the Suzuki Celerio that’s come out on top. We conduct our Real MPG tests because the official figures published in brochures don’t always reflect what you can actually achieve (although current WLTP stats are at least more representative than the pre-2017 NEDC figures). To provide a comparison between the official figures and our own, we've listed them below. If a car was tested under the older NEDC regime, that is what's included – otherwise we've mentioned the WLTP figures.

Read on, as we reveal how efficient the Celerio really is, and name the other most (and least) economical cars with 1.0-litre engines.

How we test for a car’s Real MPG

Our Real MPG tests are conducted on a rolling road, but are based on a route which simulates real-world driving conditions across a variety of road types. Using a laboratory ensures our results are comparable, because external factors such as the weather or traffic conditions can't influence the test.

Before testing any car, we prep them to make sure that they're in the condition recommended by the manufacturer – that all tyres are correctly inflated, for example). We also ensure that the headlights are off and that the air conditioning system is set to 21 degrees (or the midpoint for manual air con) on its lowest fan setting.

The resulting test measures the car's exhaust emissions, and those figures then translate to become the car's Real MPG result.

Read more: How we test a car's Real MPG