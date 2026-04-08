The best new car PCP deals for more than £400 per month
Whether you’re after a practical seven-seater or plush SUV, it’s possible to drive a hard bargain with these PCP deals...
With the list price of new cars increasingly on the rise, the majority of drivers choose to spread the cost of their next car through financing. And out of all the finance methods available, none is more popular than personal contract purchase (PCP).
This method not only helps drivers to get behind the wheel of a car they might not otherwise have been able to afford outright, but also gives them the option of handing the car back to the dealer or paying an additional fee to keep it after the contract ends.
While it’s possible to drive away in a new car for little more than £100 per month through PCP, there are also many enticing deals for more expensive cars. Here, we share 10 of the best deals currently available for more than £400 per month, including spacious seven-seaters, powerful luxury SUVs and an agile sports car.
*All prices are based on a 36-month contract with a 10% payment up front (to the nearest £1000) and 10,000 miles per year, and were correct at the time of writing.
Strengths
- Outstanding seven-seat practicality
- Comfortable and quiet at speed
- Long warranty
Weaknesses
- PHEV’s underwhelming electric-only range
- Not the quickest or most agile seven seater
- Some rivals are even cheaper
Version 1.6 T-GDi 13.8kWh Premium 4WD | List price £53,195 | Deposit £5000 | Monthly payment £405
There’s a very good reason why the Hyundai Santa Fe is the reigning What Car? 7-Seater of the Year: space. There’s more room in the third row than you’ll find in the Mazda CX-80 or Peugeot 5008. With the third row seats folded, you also get a 628-litre boot, which is bigger than most rivals and has a helpfully wide opening. What’s more, the Santa Fe comes packed with standard features, with entry-level Premium featuring 20in alloy wheels, heated front seats and dual-zone climate control.
The Santa Fe is available as a regular hybrid or plug-in hybrid (PHEV). Both options use a 1.6-litre petrol engine and are capable of reaching 62mph in about nine seconds. The PHEV version can officially cover 33 miles on EV power alone, which is less than the Skoda Kodiaq. Nevertheless, the Santa Fe benefits from precise steering and limited body lean, making it enjoyable on twisty country roads. All versions offer a more comfortable ride than the CX-80, too.
Read our full Hyundai Santa Fe review >>
Strengths
- High-quality interior
- Efficient hybrid system
- Very well equipped
Weaknesses
- Slightly unsettled low-speed ride
- Tight rear seat space
- Rivals have a more intuitive infotainment system
Version 1.5 VVT-iE Premium E-CVT | List price £34,115 | Deposit £3000 | Monthly payment £406
The Lexus LBX might share its underpinnings and regular hybrid setup with the cheaper Toyota Yaris Cross, but it’s still an impressive car in its own right. While the 0-62mph sprint time of 9.2sec is not quite as quick as the equivalent VW T-Roc can manage, the LBX’s electric motor keeps it feeling nippy at low speeds. What’s more, precise steering and plenty of grip make the LBX more entertaining around the bends than a DS 3. Firm suspension means the LBX’s ride is more fidgety than most, though.
By small SUV standards, the LBX’s interior feels exceptionally plush and well-built. Well-equipped, too, with Premium trim featuring heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, keyless entry and a host of driver assistance features, including blind spot monitoring. While the Skoda Kamiq and VW T-Roc offer more rear head and leg room, the LBX’s 402-litre boot is very respectable, offering enough room for six carry-on suitcases in our tests.
Read our full Lexus LBX review >>
Strengths
- Good ride and handling balance
- Performance suited to UK roads
- Low running costs
Weaknesses
- Not much head room for tall drivers
- Limited storage
- Driving position would benefit from greater range of adjustment
Version 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Exclusive-Line Roadster | List price £33,565 | Deposit £3000 | Monthly payment £417
If you’re looking for a car that offers driving pleasure above anything else, the Mazda MX-5 should be high on your shortlist. There 1.5 and 2.0-litre petrol engines available, with the larger option accelerating the MX-5 from 0-62mph in 6.5sec. That’s quicker than the equivalent BMW Z4, although the cheapest Alpine A110 is faster still. Nevertheless, the MX-5’s light weight and accurate steering help it to be fun around tight bends, while the sports suspension in the 2.0-litre models doesn’t result in an uncomfortable ride.
While the MX-5’s interior looks smart, the Z4 feels more plush and offers more front leg and head room. In Roadster form, the MX-5 has a 130-litre boot, which is considerably less than a Z4, although still offers just enough space for a weekend getaway. Nevertheless, what the MX-5 lacks in space, it makes up for in standard equipment. Mid-spec Exclusive-Line comes with 17in alloy wheels, leather seats, keyless entry and a nine-speaker Bose sound system.
Read our full Mazda MX-5 review >>
Strengths
- Long range between charges
- Comfortable ride
- Competitively priced yet well equipped
Weaknesses
- No 400V charging at launch
- Tight rear space
- The top-spec hybrid costs over £50k
Version 1.5 CLA 200 Hybrid Sport 8G-DCT | List price £40,015 | Deposit £4000 | Monthly payment £419
While the Mercedes CLA is most notable for its electric version, which features one of the longest official ranges on the market, there’s still a lot to like about the mild hybrid version. All CLA Hybrids feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine; however, a range of power options are available. Our favourite is the CLA 200, which can sprint to 62mph in 8.0sec; about the same as the equivalent Audi A3, although the entry-level BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is quicker still. Nevertheless, the CLA’s suspension is generally smooth yet firm enough to resist body lean.
Despite using some hard, scratchy plastics in lower sections, the CLA’s interior looks attractive and offers plenty of front space. Rear head and leg room are tighter than most rivals, although the 405-litre boot is larger than what you’ll find in the 2 Series Gran Coupe. Even entry-level Sport comes packed with standard equipment, including faux-leather seats, dual-zone climate control and heated front seats.
Read our full Mercedes CLA review >>
Strengths
- Composed handling
- Well equipped
- Big-battery versions offer a long range
Weaknesses
- Ride is a bit unsettled
- Below par interior quality
- Small boot
Version Standard Range 52kWh Style | List price £39,285 | Deposit £4000 | Monthly payment £466
While its history is firmly rooted in America, the latest Ford Explorer is a far more European affair. An electric SUV that’s closely related to the Volkswagen ID 4, the Explorer is available with two battery sizes. The smaller 52kWh (usable capacity) battery fitted to the Standard Range gives the Explorer an official range of 233 miles. That’s better than the cheapest ID 4, although the equivalent Kia EV6 or Renault Scenic can go further between charges. All Explorers offer respectable performance and handling that’s more composed than the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s. Nevertheless, the Explorer’s ride isn’t as comfortable as a Scenic’s.
Inside, the Explorer looks more attractive than the ID 4, despite using a considerable amount of hard plastic. There’s enough leg and head room for a pair of six-footers in the back, although the 470-litre boot is smaller than what you’ll find in the Scenic or ID 4. In entry-level Style trim, the Explorer features 19in alloy wheels, a reversing camera and a seven-speaker sound system.
Read our full Ford Explorer review >>
Strengths
- Punchy engines
- Confidence-inspiring handling
- Comfy ride, especially on optional air suspension
Weaknesses
- Interior quality is nothing special
- Some rivals come with more kit as standard...
- ... and offer even more rear leg room
Version 2.0 TFSI Sport S Tronic quattro | List price £52,360 | Deposit £5000 | Monthly payment £480
If you’re looking for a family SUV that offers practicality without sacrificing drivability, the Audi Q5 is worthy of your consideration. Two engine options are available, including a 2.0-litre petrol mild hybrid unit that accelerates the Q5 to 62mph in 7.2sec. The 1.7kWh battery can also drive the Q5 at lower speeds with the engine switched off. The Q5 is also available with a diesel engine that’s punchier than the equivalent BMW X3 and Mazda CX-60. Plenty of grip and limited body lean help make the Q5 enjoyable around bends. And while the entry-level Q5 Sport has a firmer ride than the Volvo XC60, it feels well tied down.
The Q5’s interior features a disappointing amount of hard plastics. Nevertheless, it does offer an impressive amount of front and rear passenger space and a 520-litre boot big enough to stow nine carry-on suitcases. In entry-level Sport trim, the Q5 comes equipped with four-zone climate control, a reversing camera and adaptive cruise control as standard.
Read our full Audi Q5 review >>
Strengths
- Comfortable and composed
- Classy interior – particularly in Ultra spec
- Competitive entry-level price against rivals
Weaknesses
- That entry version has a fairly short range
- Distracting controls
- Rear space is merely okay
Version P5 51kWh Plus | List price £35,160 | Deposit £4000 | Monthly payment £485
The Volvo EX30 is among the best electric SUVs you can buy, and for good reason. For starters, it offers an impressive amount of standard kit, with mid-spec Plus trim featuring dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a power tailgate. What’s more, the EX30’s minimalist interior looks classy and feels sturdy. Nevertheless, while there’s plenty of space in the front, the Kia EV3 and Smart #1 offer more room for rear passengers. The 318-litre boot is also smaller than the Ford Puma Gen-E’s, although still offers enough space for five carry-on suitcases.
The EX30 is available with two power options, with the cheapest P5 version delivering 272bhp to the rear wheels. With a 0-62mph time of 5.7sec, it’s quicker off the mark than any Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia EV3 or Renault 4. Although not as cosseting as an EV3, the EX30 has a generally comfortable ride and composed handling. The entry-level 49kWh (usable capacity) battery’s 209-mile official range isn’t particularly impressive, though.
Read our full Volvo EX30 review >>
Strengths
- Spacious interior and boot
- PHEVs are cheap to run as company cars
- A quiet and comfortable cruiser
Weaknesses
- Could be sharper to drive
- Not enough physical controls
- VW's reliability record is nothing special
Version 1.5 eTSI MHEV R-Line DSG | List price £45,220 | Deposit £5000 | Monthly payment £509
The Passat has been a part of the Volkswagen range for more than 50 years, and is now sold exclusively as an estate. Three power options are available, with the cheapest 1.5-litre petrol mild hybrid option providing enough power for most. It sprints from 0-62mph in 9.3sec yet can officially average up to 50.9mpg. While adaptive suspension is available, the standard setup gives the Passat a slightly more comfortable ride than the Skoda Superb Estate’s. On the motorway, the Passat suppresses wind and road noise well, too.
Unlike some models in the Volkswagen range, the Passat’s interior feels plush and offers enough space for six-footers to stretch out in the back. At 690 litres, the mild hybrid Passat’s boot is bigger than that of the more expensive BMW 5 Series Touring or Mercedes E-Class Estate. In sporty R-Line trim, the Passat comes with heated and massaging front sports seats, three-zone air conditioning and plenty of sporty trim.
Read our full Volkswagen Passat review >>
Strengths
- Plenty of performance
- Super-fast charging speeds
- Enormously spacious interior
Weaknesses
- Not as quiet as the Genesis GV60 at a cruise
- Not as sharp to drive as a Kia EV6
- Interior quality could be better
Version 63kWh Advance | List price £40,695 | Deposit £4000 | Monthly payment £520
Despite looking like a hatchback, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is actually a family SUV, and a surprisingly practical one at that. Thanks in part to sliding rear seats, the Ioniq 5 has more rear leg room than you’ll find in the Skoda Elroq and Tesla Model Y. The 520-litre boot is more than the Kia EV6 offers, although the Model Y is even more spacious. Even entry-level Advance trim features heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control as standard.
The Ioniq 5 is available with a considerable range of power and battery options, but the cheapest setup is our favourite. Featuring a 60kWh (usable capacity) battery, the Ioniq 5 can officially travel 273 miles between charges, which is more than the equivalent EV6 can manage. The 168bhp electric motor allows the Ioniq 5 to sprint from 0-62mph in a healthy 8.5sec. Soft suspension gives the Ioniq 5 a generally comfortable ride, although the Genesis GV60 is a better handler at high speeds.
Read our full Hyundai Ioniq 5 review >>
Strengths
- Offers many ‘big’ Range Rover qualities for less
- Incredible off-road and comfy on-road
- PHEVs’ fantastic electric range
Weaknesses
- There are cheaper luxury SUVs
- Rivals are sharper to drive
- No seven-seat option
Version 3.0 D300 MHEV Autobiography 4WD | List price £100,215 | Deposit £10,000 | Monthly payment £875
The Range Rover Sport is for SUV drivers who want the optimal blend of refinement and driving pleasure. There’s a considerable range of power options available, including a V8 petrol and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that can officially manage 72 miles with the engine switched off. Nevertheless, the cheapest 3.0-litre diesel engine is powerful enough, sprinting to 62mph in 6.4sec. Featuring air suspension, the Sport’s ride is smoother than the BMW X5’s, although that rival and the Porsche Cayenne offer tighter body control. While you’ll notice some wind noise around the mirrors, there’s very little road noise at motorway speeds.
Inside, the Sport feels well-built and makes good use of expensive materials. There’s enough passenger space for five adults, although the BMW X7 and Volvo XC90 offer even more room. Nevertheless, the boot is big enough for 10 carry-on suitcases. In top-spec Autobiography trim, the Sport features 22in alloy wheels, heated and massaging front seats and a Meridian 3D surround sound system.