The best new car PCP deals for more than £400 per month

With the list price of new cars increasingly on the rise, the majority of drivers choose to spread the cost of their next car through financing. And out of all the finance methods available, none is more popular than personal contract purchase (PCP).

This method not only helps drivers to get behind the wheel of a car they might not otherwise have been able to afford outright, but also gives them the option of handing the car back to the dealer or paying an additional fee to keep it after the contract ends.

While it’s possible to drive away in a new car for little more than £100 per month through PCP, there are also many enticing deals for more expensive cars. Here, we share 10 of the best deals currently available for more than £400 per month, including spacious seven-seaters, powerful luxury SUVs and an agile sports car.

*All prices are based on a 36-month contract with a 10% payment up front (to the nearest £1000) and 10,000 miles per year, and were correct at the time of writing.