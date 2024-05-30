Best electric SUVs 2024 – best and worst reviewed and rated

Best electric SUVs 2024

Electric cars and SUVs are two types of car that are currently in huge demand, so electric SUVs are perhaps the most desirable models of all right now.

It's about more than just fashion, too – the best of the breed are as practical as they are classy, and as good to drive as they are cheap to run. But which models are we talking about, exactly? Here, you'll find our top 10 electric SUVs, and the ones we'd avoid.

