Best used family SUVs for less than £15,000

Image 1 of 21

Family SUVs are stylish, practical and immensely popular; they offer the raised-up driving positions, spacious interiors and rugged looks that people love.

The good news is they can be decently affordable, too, especially if you buy used. You can actually put an excellent example on your driveway for less than £15,000.

So, read on as we count down our top 10 list of the best on the market.