Don't panic: We haven’t gone soft. Rating a coupé for how luxurious it is possibly seems a bit like celebrating the most civilised jet fighter.

But let’s just look at what a coupé is supposed to be. As its sleek looks suggest, it should be sportier than a saloon and – with either a swoopier roofline or two fewer doors – more focused on indulgence than practicality. And the Bentley Continental GT Speed fires a Sidewinder missile right into the centre of both of those targets.