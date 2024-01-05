Car park charges based on emissions: are they fair?

Where are emissions-based fees charged?

There are seven hourly rates for electric, petrol and hybrid cars in Bath, and seven different ones for diesels. The cost for an hour’s parking in a non-diesel car with a CO2 output of 0-131g/km is £1.70, while a diesel in the same emissions band is charged £2.20. For a petrol model with emissions of 255g/km or more, the hourly rate is £2, increasing to £2.50 for diesels.

Many councils already base resident parking permit fees on cars’ CO2 outputs and charge more for diesels, so the new approach to public car park tariffs was perhaps inevitable. And Bath is unlikely to be the last to move in that direction. In Hertfordshire, St Albans council has announced plans to introduce similar parking fees, and a spokesperson for parking app provider PayByPhone told us that many other authorities outside of London are looking to do likewise.

Along with RingGo, PayByPhone is one of the main providers of parking apps that are able to identify a car’s road tax band from its numberplate and charge fees accordingly. Drivers have to enter their car’s registration details when paying for parking, and the charge is automatically calculated by the app.

Where is the most expensive place to park a diesel car?

The situation is worse for diesel drivers in parts of London, where parking charges are far higher and penalise diesels over petrol cars with higher emissions. Croydon, Greenwich, Lewisham, Merton and Newham have already brought in some form of emissions-based car park charging, and the most recent borough to make the change is Lambeth, introducing its own scheme in May 2023.