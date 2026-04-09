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Real MPG: most economical small SUVs
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Real MPG: most economical small SUVs

What Car?'s Real MPG tests reveal the real fuel economy figures you can expect from a car. Here we reveal the best-performing small SUVs we've ever tested...

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by
Darren Moss
Published09 April 2026
Real MPG: most economical small SUVs
Ford Puma and Volkswagen Taigo Real MPG
Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 front
Citroën C3 Aircross interior dashboard
Volkswagen T-Cross front cornering
Volkswagen T-Cross dashboard
Seat Arona front cornering
Seat Arona dashboard
Used Vauxhall Mokka X 16-present
Used Vauxhall Mokka X 16-present
Red Peugeot 2008 front right driving
Peugeot 2008 dashboard
Hyundai Kona front cornering
Hyundai Kona interior dashboard
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present front
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present dash
VW Taigo front cornering
VW Taigo interior dashboard
Suzuki Ignis front right driving
Suzuki Ignis test drive
Toyota Yaris Cross front cornering
Toyota Yaris Cross dashboard
Image 1 of 21

The average price for a litre of petrol across the UK is currently 137.06p per litre, and while that price is expected to fall in the coming months, the general trend for fuel prices is only going one way – up.

That means fuel economy is still a huge consideration to many new car buyers, and the gap between the most and least efficient models is wide indeed.

That's why we independently test the fuel economy of cars as part of our in-depth road tests. Our Real MPG tests reveal the kind of fuel economy you can expect from any car you're interested in buying, without resorting to any unrealistic driving techniques or 'hypermiling'.

In this article, we’re looking at the most fuel-efficient small SUVs, ranked in order of average Real MPG. And after crunching the numbers, it’s the Toyota Yaris Cross that tops our list with a stunning 60.1mpg. Which other models make the top 10, though, and which small SUVs are the least economical around? For the answer, you'll need to keep reading.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

In order to ensure repeatability, we carry out our Real MPG tests on a rolling road under laboratory conditions, to cancel out variables – such as weather and traffic conditions – that would otherwise spoil the results. The cycle followed is based on a real-world route.

The test car is weighed and goes through a tyre pressure check before the test starts. An exhaust connection is fitted to get an accurate measurement of all exhaust gasses and particulate matter produced during the test.

Climate control is set to 21 degrees, or the midway point of the dial if it has manual air-con, with the fan speed set to its lowest setting. All other electrical equipment is switched off, such as the headlights, heated seats, and even the stereo.

Exhaust gases are constantly monitored during the test, with our Real MPG scores calculated from an average of those measurements. 

Find out more about how we test for Real MPG >> 

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