Dacia Bigster reader test team: what readers think of new SUV

We asked a group of readers to scrutinise the Bigster – in TCe 130 4x4 Extreme trim – to see if it’s likely to steal sales from its popular rivals.

Like other Dacia models, the Bigster will be keenly priced, starting at around £27,000 and topping out at £30,000. Deliveries will get underway in the spring.

Age 55

Job Retired helicopter pilot

Drives Land Rover Defender 90

“I’m looking for a spacious and affordable replacement for our current family car. The Bigster is definitely a step up from the Duster in many ways. It’s bigger and cleverly designed.

“The interior is very spacious and it has a large boot, yet the car doesn’t look too big on the outside. Having a sizeable boot is a priority, because I often travel with my Border terrier, Woody, and I need room for his cage. It would fit easily into the Bigster, though.

“I’m tempted by the full hybrid, because it should be more environmentally friendly than the mild hybrid petrols, and more efficient with the help of its electric motors. I do a lot of countryside driving at fairly low speeds, and I think the hybrid would be able to do much of this on pure electric power, which would be great.

“I’m a big fan of the high centre console between the front seats; this makes things much easier to reach while you’re driving. I also like the fact that there are lots of physical buttons, rather than touchscreen controls.

“My only concern with the interior is the rubbery material that’s used on the seats. It’s easy to clean, so that’s good for families, but that’s not primarily what I’m looking for, and I worry that it could feel sticky in hot weather.