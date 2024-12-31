Dacia Bigster reader test team: what readers think of new SUV
Our reader jury pores over Dacia’s largest model yet, the Bigster, as the Romanian brand takes the fight to the best family SUVs...
Aa its name suggests, the Bigster is the largest model yet from Romanian brand Dacia – but it’s also its most ambitious. That’s because this new family SUV is tackling the likes of the hugely popular Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai head on.
Essentially a production version of a 2021 concept car of the same name, the Bigster has rugged, go-anywhere looks, with angular bumpers featuring a large air intake at the front. The wheelarches are hexagonal, while the slim front grille is similar to that of the firm's small SUV, the Duster.
Engine options include two 1.2-litre mild hybrid petrols: a 128bhp unit with four-wheel drive and a 138bhp version with front-wheel drive. There’s also a 153bhp hybrid model with a 1.8-litre petrol engine and two electric motors, meaning it can run on battery power alone for short distances.
A choice of three trim levels will be offered: Expression, Extreme and Journey. While the entry-level model is fairly spartan, the other trims are well equipped, with goodies such as dual 10.0in displays for the instruments and infotainment, a built-in fridge and wireless phone charging.
Like other Dacia models, the Bigster will be keenly priced, starting at around £27,000 and topping out at £30,000. Deliveries will get underway in the spring.
We asked a group of readers to scrutinise the Bigster – in TCe 130 4x4 Extreme trim – to see if it’s likely to steal sales from its popular rivals.
Graham Finn
Age 55
Job Retired helicopter pilot
Drives Land Rover Defender 90
“I’m looking for a spacious and affordable replacement for our current family car. The Bigster is definitely a step up from the Duster in many ways. It’s bigger and cleverly designed.
“The interior is very spacious and it has a large boot, yet the car doesn’t look too big on the outside. Having a sizeable boot is a priority, because I often travel with my Border terrier, Woody, and I need room for his cage. It would fit easily into the Bigster, though.
“I’m tempted by the full hybrid, because it should be more environmentally friendly than the mild hybrid petrols, and more efficient with the help of its electric motors. I do a lot of countryside driving at fairly low speeds, and I think the hybrid would be able to do much of this on pure electric power, which would be great.
“I’m a big fan of the high centre console between the front seats; this makes things much easier to reach while you’re driving. I also like the fact that there are lots of physical buttons, rather than touchscreen controls.
“My only concern with the interior is the rubbery material that’s used on the seats. It’s easy to clean, so that’s good for families, but that’s not primarily what I’m looking for, and I worry that it could feel sticky in hot weather.
“The moveable modular roof bars on the mid-range Extreme are particularly attractive, but it’s a shame they aren’t available with other trim levels.”
Star rating 4
Kenneth Clark
Age 47
Job Retired IT manager
Drives Peugeot 208
“With a family of five, including children aged from seven to 17, we have a diverse range of vehicular requirements. We need a car that will be cheap to buy, nippy enough for the school run, big enough to transport us all on days out, and occasionally carry large items, because our oldest is off to university next year.
“There’s plenty of space inside the Bigster, and even though there aren’t three individual rear seats, the rear bench would accommodate our children in comfort, without short-changing whoever is sitting in the middle.
“The full-length sunroof helps to brighten up the interior, and it’s great to see lots of USB ports dotted around the interior. The seat fabric looks attractive and durable; it should withstand the rigours of daily use by children.
“I also love the YouClip system, which lets you add small storage compartments around the car, create fixings for iPads or phones, or put a torch above the rear seats or in the boot.
“The driving position is good. I appreciate the fact that there are physical switches to control frequently used functions such as the air-con; I prefer these to touchscreen icons.
“My only gripe is that the rear door handle is pretty high up; my seven-year-old wouldn’t be able to reach it to open the door.”
Star rating 4
Phillip Pennicott
Age 68
Job Retired accountant
Drives Suzuki S-Cross
“I’ve never been in a Dacia before, but I’m interested in the brand because it appears to offer great value for money.
“I’m impressed with the look of the Bigster. I also appreciate the safe feeling you get in an SUV. I cover around 14,000 miles a year in all weather conditions, and it’s nice to have a big, solid car around you. It’s also great that you get all-season tyres as standard on the Bigster.
“The interior is very spacious, with lots of leg room, and the seats are comfortable. Some of the furnishings are a bit plasticky, but that’s probably to be expected in a car at this price.
“Comfort is important to me, so I’d like to take a long test drive in a model with adjustable lumbar support to see how it stacks up.
“It’s good to see that back seat passengers are well catered for, with charging points and their own air-con controls.
“It’s a small detail, but I appreciate that there’s a highly visible dipstick under the bonnet, because I like to be able to check the engine oil myself.
“I’d be inclined to go for the mild hybrid four-wheel-drive version of the Bigster, which would be the best option for driving in poor conditions. In fact, the Bigster appears to have everything I want in a car.”
Star rating 4
Estelle and Graham Ware
Ages 62/61
Jobs Retired radiographer/retired military officer
Drive Land Rover Discovery Sport, Ford Fiesta ST
“The Bigster could be a good option for replacing our Discovery Sport, which is coming up to six years old. We want something big, practical and tough enough to cope with the appalling roads in Norfolk. If it costs a lot less than a new Land Rover and doesn’t represent too much of a sacrifice in terms of technology and quality, that would be great.
“The Bigster is virtually identical in size to our Discovery Sport, and its boot looks even bigger, which is surprising. The exterior styling looks purposeful, but not too utilitarian, or vulgar and flashy like some modern SUVs.
"It's good to see how the Dacia brand has developed. It has its own, distinctive styling now and doesn’t look cheap or bland.
“There’s plenty of space in the front, and it’s nice that the centre console is angled towards the driver. The rear seats are relatively roomy, too, with enough head and leg room for adults.
“The thick rubber floor mats with raised sides are a great idea, because they’d help to contain the mud from our local roads.
“Although we’d usually go for the four-wheel-drive version, that variant’s 1.2-litre engine might not have enough oomph for us; the hybrid could be a better option.
“The only big reservation about the car is its name, which doesn’t have great connotations and is really unappealing.”
Star rating 4
David Firman
Age 73
Job Full-time carer
Drives Skoda Karoq
“I live in a terraced house with no designated parking space, so my next car needs to be a hybrid rather than a pure electric model.
“The Bigster caught my eye because it offers a similar spec to my Karoq, with the added benefit of a hybrid engine. This would make it perfect for urban driving, where it could run on electric power alone.
“The Bigster is narrower than a lot of its competitors – a potential boon when navigating tight city streets – although it is fairly long.
“The height of the car is really good; it’s easy to get in and out of, which is important as you get older.
“Overall, it’s a good-looking car. The bronze highlights make it look particularly stylish and give it character.
“The rear seats and boot are very spacious, and it’s handy that the rear seatbacks can be dropped down easily from the boot. Although the seat upholstery looks nice, I am concerned that it might not be as breathable as leather.
“The driver’s seat is okay, but it doesn’t feel especially supportive. It’s good that there’s electric adjustment, but I’d need to test it out for long-distance comfort.
“My main concern is reliability. There aren’t too many servicing agents near me, so it would be nice to not have to worry about repairs too often. I’ve heard that Dacia has a good reliability record, though, so I’m optimistic.”
Star rating 4
