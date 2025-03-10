Electric Toyota Land Cruiser tipped for 2026 launch

Some car names come with such expectations, that it’s a given they’ll excel in a particular area. A Ferrari must always look incredible. A GTI must be fun to drive. And a Toyota Land Cruiser must be unstoppable off-road.

And by 2026, the Land Cruiser name will embark on its most difficult journey to-date – taking the muddy path to full electrification – and marking the 75th anniversary of the famous nameplate.

The first fully-electric Toyota Land Cruiser will be inspired by the Land Cruiser Se concept pictured here, and will form part of the firm’s electric car offensive, which kicked up a gear in March with the reveal of the revised Toyota bZ4X, C-HR+ and Urban Cruiser.