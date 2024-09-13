2024 Arctic Trucks AT35 off-road pick-up truck first drive

That’s not all just marketing spiel: the very name Arctic Trucks comes from the specialist company that helped to develop this monstrous off-roader. Indeed, Arctic Trucks' previous work includes variants of many vehicle models that have been used for everything from driving on a volcano to crossing the North Pole.

For the AT35's 2024 facelift, Arctic Trucks done a bit more work on the D-Max, adding some extra aggression to the exterior looks (if that’s even possible), fitting more powerful lights within the front grille and added a new light bar on the roof.

There are not all that many aggressive trucks like this on the market, but the Arctic Trucks AT35’s natural rival is the Ford Ranger Raptor. Alternatively, there are plenty of less hardcore pick-up trucks that are still capable off-road, including the standard Isuzu D-Max, the Ford Ranger (a former pick-up of the year) and the Toyota Hilux.

Is the AT35 the one to go for? Read on to find out...