“Of course, the compact segments are important, and we are always looking at having the best lineup possible. We want to grow further in Europe, too, so we’re going to keep an eye on what the EU is going to announce soon, which should offer us a much more detailed framework to act accordingly. But right now, our focus is only on the EV2.”

Early last year, Kia CEO, Ho Sung Song, revealed to our sister title Autocar that the brand "definitely" needed an entry-level EV in its lineup to broaden the appeal of electric cars. With the EV2 set to join a catalogue that already includes the EV3, EV4, EV5, EV6 and EV9, the glaring hole would seemingly be an ‘EV1’.

The idea has almost certainly been discussed internally, but why a potential rival to the Hyundai Inster has yet to develop into something more substantial could be for a number of reasons. The most obvious is that the small combustion car segment is at a crossroads right now.

Genuinely small petrol-powered options are growing far and few between, but Kia’s own answer, the Picanto, continues to soldier on and sweep up a considerable market share. So introducing an EV1 that would either sit alongside the Picanto, or replace it outright, could disturb the ‘complete’ lineup that Papapetropolous speaks of.

Another reason could be that the small electric car market has no shortage of options right now, and Kia could be holding out to see if interest continues to ascend once the next wave of competitors – like the Renault Twingo or Volkswagen ID 1 — enter the fray. Besides, the company already has its hands pretty full right now, given it also just launched the EV3 GT, EV4 GT and EV5 GT alongside the EV2.