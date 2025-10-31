Lexus LS Coupé concept previews luxury SUV rival to Porsche Cayenne

Technical details are thin on the ground at the moment, so it’s unclear whether the LS Coupé will be an all-electric offering or if it will keep the combustion engine alive. However, it would make sense for any production model to be electric and share underpinnings with the smaller Lexus RZ electric SUV – which uses a modular platform from sister brand Toyota. For reference, that model can officially manage up to 353 miles on a single charge and facilitates both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive .

Inside, the LS Coupé concept gets three widescreen displays – two stacked on top of each other in front of the driver, and one that folds away for the passenger. There’s a yoke-style steering wheel that implies the concept could use the RZ’s steer-by-wire system, which uses electrical signals to control the wheels rather than a mechanical connection from the steering wheel.

Rear passengers receive large screens integrated into the seats in front of them. There’s also a drone that can be deployed from the rear of the car and record a journey. Of course, these features would be unlikely to make it to production.

Should the LS Coupé concept go into production at some point in the future, it would likely serve as an all-electric equivalent to the RX SUV.