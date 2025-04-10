New Denza brand to launch Porsche-rivalling sports car in the UK
BYD’s premium sister brand Denza will launch in Europe later this year, and it’s set to rival the likes of Porsche with a lineup of luxury vehicles.
The Denza Z9 GT saloon will lead its arrival, using both electric and plug-in hybrid power, and will rival the Porsche Panamera and Taycan; this will be followed by a seven-seat MPV labelled the D9.
While no timeline has been revealed yet, the brand aims to offer a lineup of four to six models in Europe, including SUVs and off-roaders. Alongside the Z9 and D9, Denza currently sells two SUVs in the Chinese market – the N7 and N9 – but it’s unclear whether these will come to Europe.
It’s likely that Denza will launch in the UK late this year or early next, operating its own dealerships separate from those of BYD.
Former Audi designer Wolfgang Egger leads Denza’s styling – something that the brand believes will be a key selling point in the European market.
The Z9 will be available with both electric and plug-in hybrid power. No UK specifications have been revealed yet, but we do know that the Chinese market EV gets three electric motors: a 308bhp motor on the front axle and a pair of 322bhp motors at the rear, for a total output of 952bhp. It completes a 0-62mph sprint in just 3.4sec. That’s slightly less brawny than the 1093bhp that the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT produces (with launch control).
The electric Z9 is powered by a 100kWh BYD Blade battery, which is designed to have fewer toxic ingredients and no cobalt, improved safety and a longer shelf life. That battery is good for an official range of 391 miles on the Chinese test cycle, although figures using these calculations are often a little higher than the WLTP tests relevant to the UK and Europe.
Thanks to its 800-volt charging technology, the Z9 EV should be able to top up its battery pretty quickly, too.
Rivalling the Porsche Panamera, the PHEV version combines a 269bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine at the front with a pair of 295bhp e-motors on the rear axle, for a total output of 858bhp. It takes slightly longer to get from 0-62mph than the EV, but only by 0.2sec. It’s punchier than a Panamera, which can pump out 771bhp if you opt for the Turbo S E-Hybrid.
The PHEV Z9 has an official electric-only range of 125 miles – significantly more than the 60 miles offered by the Panamera. In total, Denza claims it can cover up to 684 miles with both the battery and engine working together.
Denza is reportedly working on multiple upgrades to the Z9 ahead of its European arrival this autumn, which should improve its electric and hybrid systems, performance, range, tyre sizes and storage capacity.
The Z9 gets a 17.3in infotainment touchscreen and a 13.2in front passenger display. Impressively, the car will be able to ‘crab walk’, meaning it can effectively enter and exit parking spaces sideways.
Originally, the Denza brand was founded by both BYD and Daimler (the parent company of Mercedes) in 2010. It’s now solely owned by BYD, after it bought out Mercedes’ share in September last year.
Currently, Denza offers four models which are all underpinned by BYD’s electric technology. Its naming strategy reserves the letter ‘D’ for MPVs, ‘N’ for SUVs and ‘Z’ for saloons.
