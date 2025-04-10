New Denza brand to launch Porsche-rivalling sports car in the UK

BYD’s premium sister brand Denza will launch in Europe later this year, and it’s set to rival the likes of Porsche with a lineup of luxury vehicles.

The Denza Z9 GT saloon will lead its arrival, using both electric and plug-in hybrid power, and will rival the Porsche Panamera and Taycan; this will be followed by a seven-seat MPV labelled the D9.

While no timeline has been revealed yet, the brand aims to offer a lineup of four to six models in Europe, including SUVs and off-roaders. Alongside the Z9 and D9, Denza currently sells two SUVs in the Chinese market – the N7 and N9 – but it’s unclear whether these will come to Europe.