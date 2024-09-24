Businesses to share electric car charging facilities
Charging costs for drivers of electric company cars and vans could soon be halved thanks to a new ‘matchmaking’ service launched by the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) that allows businesses to share charging facilities.
Most electric vehicles registered in the UK come from company cars and fleets. Indeed, fleets have so far accounted for 60% of total vehicle registrations so far in 2024, but many businesses face issues when it comes to charging, whether it’s down to expensive public charging rates or difficulties installing depot and home charging stations.
The new service will start as a database that will link fleets with spare charging facilities to others who need them in their area. It will operate on an informal basis, with businesses having the freedom to make their own arrangements. If uptake is significant enough, the service will then develop into a digital platform, with a more structured method of registering fleets, and searching for and booking charging sessions.
Members of the AFP have agreed on a maximum price of 40p per kWh. That’s half the average price of the fastest public chargers, at 80p per kWh, and cheaper than slower charging points, which cost around 56p per kWh.
Work is ongoing to address issues such as accessing private property, health and safety considerations and pricing and payment mechanisms. However, the AFP says that around 60% of the fleet operators it has approached are willing to share their facilities with other operators – and potentially, in time, with the public too.
