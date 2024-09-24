Businesses to share electric car charging facilities

Charging costs for drivers of electric company cars and vans could soon be halved thanks to a new ‘matchmaking’ service launched by the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) that allows businesses to share charging facilities.

Most electric vehicles registered in the UK come from company cars and fleets. Indeed, fleets have so far accounted for 60% of total vehicle registrations so far in 2024, but many businesses face issues when it comes to charging, whether it’s down to expensive public charging rates or difficulties installing depot and home charging stations.

The new service will start as a database that will link fleets with spare charging facilities to others who need them in their area. It will operate on an informal basis, with businesses having the freedom to make their own arrangements. If uptake is significant enough, the service will then develop into a digital platform, with a more structured method of registering fleets, and searching for and booking charging sessions.