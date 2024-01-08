Real MPG: most efficient cars with 1.0-litre engines

How we test a car’s Real MPG

Our Real MPG tests are conducted on a rolling road, but are based on a route which simulates real-world driving conditions across a variety of roads. Using a laboratory ensures our results are comparable, because external factors such as the weather or traffic conditions can't influence the test.

Before testing any car, we prep them to make sure that they're in the condition recommended by the manufacturer. We ensure that all tyres are correctly inflated, for example, that the headlights are off and, where fitted, that the air conditioning system is set to 21 degrees on its lowest fan setting.

The resulting test measures the car's exhaust emissions, and those figures then translate to become the car's Real MPG result.

The most fuel-efficient car with a 1.0-litre engine:

1.Suzuki Celerio 1.0