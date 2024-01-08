Real MPG: most efficient cars with 1.0-litre engines
If you're a new driver, mainly drive in town or are simply looking to keep costs down, then you might be considering a car with a 1.0-litre petrol engine. Such models are usually on the small side, but include family cars and even a small SUVs among their ranks.
Don't think that choosing a car with a 1.0-litre engine means you'll forever be in the slow lane, either. While you're unlikely to be blown away by their performance, these engines are usually turbocharged, meaning you'll find surprisingly nippy acceleration.
Choosing a car with a 1.0-litre engine is a good move if you're looking to cut costs, too – and especially so if you don't fancy a hybrid or electric car. But which models will keep your running costs as low as possible? Read on for the answer, based on the results of our unique Real MPG tests.
In our testing, it was the Suzuki Celerio with its 1.0-litre petrol engine which topped our results. To find out how efficient it was, and which other models made the top 10, you'll need to keep reading.
How we test a car’s Real MPG
Our Real MPG tests are conducted on a rolling road, but are based on a route which simulates real-world driving conditions across a variety of roads. Using a laboratory ensures our results are comparable, because external factors such as the weather or traffic conditions can't influence the test.
Before testing any car, we prep them to make sure that they're in the condition recommended by the manufacturer. We ensure that all tyres are correctly inflated, for example, that the headlights are off and, where fitted, that the air conditioning system is set to 21 degrees on its lowest fan setting.
The resulting test measures the car's exhaust emissions, and those figures then translate to become the car's Real MPG result.
Read more: How we test a car's Real MPG
The most fuel-efficient car with a 1.0-litre engine:
1.Suzuki Celerio 1.0
Real MPG Average 57.8mpg | Town 47.0mpg | Motorway 53.3mpg | Rural 73.5mpg
The Celerio is a small hatchback designed for life in the city – and that's where it feels most at home. While its three-cylinder petrol engine won't thrill you, it feels plenty fast enough for most situations and, as our test results show, shouldn't cost you much to run. Plus, C02 emissions of less than 100g/km mean it should be cheap to tax.
Sadly the Celerio is no longer on sale as a new car, but used examples start from just £3500. We'd recommend seeking out an SZ4 model, which was the range-topping variant. It'll cost you a little more to buy, but comes with useful luxuries including all-round electric windows, front foglights and electrically adjustable door mirrors.
Read our used Suzuki Celerio buying guide
The best of the rest: cars with 1.0-litre engines
2. Volkswagen Up 1.0 60
Real MPG Average 56.0mpg | Town 44.3mpg | Motorway 51.9mpg | Rural 72.1mpg
The tiny Volkswagen Up is ruthlessly efficient if you opt for a version with a 1.0-litre engine – but it's this 59bhp version which tops the table, with an average Real MPG score of 56.0mpg. This naturally aspirated model may not have heaps of power, but performance is adequate around town – plus, it's worth noting that its grunt has been increased to 64bhp since our economy figures were recorded. Add in all the Up's other strengths – namely a smart interior and fun driving experience – and this small car proves very competent and easy to live with.
Read our full Volkswagen Up review
=3. Skoda Citigo 1.0 MPI 60
Real MPG Average 55.2mpg | Town 45.9mpg | Motorway 50.0mpg | Rural 70.6mpg
Although mechanically very similar to the Volkswagen Up, the Skoda Citigo was a little cheaper from new. Now that Skoda has discontinued the car, it's become even more affordable as a used buy – and a great one, too. Don't think of it as a cut-price Up, because in many ways it feels just as polished. It's capable, comfortable and good to drive – and most versions come loaded with useful kit.
Read our used Skoda Citigo buying guide
=3. Suzuki Baleno 1.0 75
Real MPG Average 55.2mpg | Town 46.6mpg | Motorway 49.9mpg | Rural 70.4mpg
The Baleno is the second Suzuki to feature in this top 10, proving that the Japanese brand is well versed in creating cars with small, efficient engines. You can't buy a Baleno from new any more, but they're well worth seeking out on the used market, and prices start from just £6500. For that money, you'll get a high-mileage car, but the good news is that Suzuki usually performs well for reliability.
While the 1.0-litre petrol engine fitted to most examples of the Baleno only has 109bhp, it feels peppier than its performance figures suggest – although the petrol engines in some rivals are more refined.
Read our used Suzuki Baleno buying guide
5. Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95
Real MPG 54.0mpg | Town 45.1mpg | Motorway 48.8mpg | Rural 69.4mpg
As small cars come, the Seat Ibiza is among the best. It's fun to drive, thanks in part to some peppy yet economical engines, and it's deceptively spacious. Like the Citigo, it shares parts with a Volkswagen – in this case the Volkswagen Polo – but it's cheaper to buy than that model. However, unlike the Citigo, as of writing, the Ibiza remains on sale as a new car.
Read our full Seat Ibiza review
6. Kia Picanto 1.0
Real MPG 53.3mpg | Town 46.6mpg | Motorway 47.3mpg | Rural 67.3mpg
With tidy handling, a good-size boot (by class standards) and excellent infotainment on upper trim levels, the Kia Picanto proves itself as a well-executed city car. This engine is the Picanto's least powerful offering, but, unless you're planning on doing much motorway driving, it does its job well and does it at an impressively low cost. It's worth noting that the Picanto you can buy today is a newer generation than this version, but it remains a very economical choice and is still available with a 1.0-litre engine.
Read our full Kia Picanto review
7. Seat Leon 1.0
Real MPG 53.1mpg | Town 42.9mpg | Motorway 48.6mpg | Rural 68.9mpg
This previous-generation version of the Seat Leon family car looks like a bit of a bargain – you see, there are lots around on the used market, and with prices starting from just £5000, the chances are that you'll find something within your budget. Plus, as our real-world fuel result shows, the 1.0-litre petrol engine should cost pennies to run.
It helps that the Leon is very good at the business of being a family car, too. It's good to drive, with well-weighted steering and a comfortable ride, and it has plenty of space inside for your family and all of their luggage.
Read our full Seat Leon review
8. Toyota Aygo X
Real MPG 52.2mpg | Town 42.6mpg | Motorway 48.0mpg | Rural 66.7mpg
Though this funky city car has some rugged SUV style, the Toyota Aygo X is much better suited to the urban jungle than the actual one. Its 71bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine isn't the last word in power – the 0-62mph sprint takes a leisurely 14.9sec, for example – but it is efficient, whether you're in town or on the motorway. We also like that every Aygo X comes with a plethora of safety kit, and there's the reassurance of Toyota's long warranty should anything go wrong – that that it should, because the brand regularly tops our Reliability Survey.
Read our full Toyota Aygo X review
9. Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI 95
Real MPG 51.8mpg | Town 43.8mpg | Motorway 46.6mpg | Rural 66.5mpg
A jack of all trades, the Volkswagen Polo feels just as at home around town as it does on the motorway, especially when fitted with this peppy 94bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine. In other words, it has decent get-up-and-go, and not at the detrimental expense of fuel economy. It doesn't sip fuel quite as gently as its Seat Ibiza cousin, though, and will cost you more to buy in the first place.
Read our full Volkswagen Polo review
10. Volkswagen Taigo 1.0 TSI 95
Real MPG 50.5mpg | Town 41.6mpg | Motorway 45.8mpg | Rural 62.5mpg
We weren't fibbing in the beginning – an SUV really does make it onto this list. Don't be too surprised, though, because the Volkswagen Taigo uses the same 1.0-litre engine as the Ibiza and Polo we've already mentioned. In fact, the two cars share a fair few positive qualities, including being comfortable and practical. On top of that, the Taigo adds a raised-up driving position, rugged looks and a sleek, coupé-inspired roofline, so it could be considered the more stylish choice.
Read our full Volkswagen Taigo review
The least efficient cars with 1.0-litre engines
Those are the 1.0-litre models that performed the best during testing, but what about those cars that weren't so successful? Next, we'll take you through the three models that performed the worst in our real-world tests.
3. Ford Focus 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV 155
Real MPG 38.7mpg | Town 31.5mpg | Motorway 35.1mpg | Rural 50.2mpg
A hybrid among the least efficient 1.0-litre cars? Surely it can't be. Well, it's not quite that simple, because this Ford Focus is but a mild-hybrid, and thus gets only small amounts of electrical assistance to help support its petrol engine. Its engine is fairly powerful, too; more so than any other car we've featured here, and that goes some more of the way to explaining its lacklustre Real MPG result. The fact it's a larger, heavier family car among mostly small cars goes even more of the way.
Read our full Ford Focus review
2. Ford Fiesta 1.0
Real MPG 38.3mpg | Town 29.5mpg | Motorway 36.5mpg | Rural 48.5mpg
For a long time the Ford Fiesta was one of the best-selling new cars in the UK, and even though its no longer available to order – except from dealer stock – there are lots to choose from on the used market. And while the 1.0-litre petrol engine in the Fiesta isn't very efficient, there are lots of other reasons to consider this small car. It's wonderfully engaging to drive, for example, with an excellent balance of a comfy ride and eager handling.
Read our full Ford Fiesta review
1. Dacia Duster TCe 100 Bi-Fuel
Real MPG 35.3mpg | Town 30.4mpg | Motorway 31.6mpg | Rural 48.0mpg
Though it isn't very economical (for a 1.0-litre), this Bi-Fuel version of the Dacia Duster SUV can be somewhat forgiven, because the Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) fuel it uses is a lot cheaper per litre than unleaded. Of course, you don't have to put LPG in it, the engine can be powered by petrol alone, but if that's your plan, the regular petrol version could make more sense.
Read our full Dacia Duster review
