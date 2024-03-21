Real MPG: The most economical cars revealed

Filling up with fuel is an expensive business right now, so if you're thinking of changing your car, there's a good chance that getting something more efficient is a high priority.

The trouble is the official government fuel economy figures you'll see printed in sales brochures are often misleading, proving impossible to match in real-world conditions.

That's why we carry out our own Real MPG tests, which show what's achievable if you’re driving gently and sticking to speed limits, but aren’t resorting to any unrealistically slow acceleration or special 'hypermiling' techniques.

Here we're taking a look at the 10 most efficient cars we've ever tested.

