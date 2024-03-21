LATEST DEALS:

Real MPG: The most economical cars revealed
Real MPG: The most economical cars revealed

What Car?'s Real MPG tests show what fuel economy you can really expect from a car. So, what are the best performing models we've ever tested?...

Alasdair Rodden
Published21 March 2024
Real MPG: The most economical cars revealed
Real MPG Mercedes GLE emissions test
Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai i20 vs Skoda Fabia vs Suzuki Baleno
Used Volkswagen Up 2012 - present
Used Volkswagen Up 2012 - present
Used Seat Leon 13 - present
Used Seat Leon 13 - present
Black Honda Jazz front cornering
Honda Jazz interior dashboard
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Used Suzuki Celerio 16-present
Used Suzuki Celerio 16-present
Skoda Octavia 2021 nose
Skoda Octavia 2021 dashboard
Suzuki Ignis front right driving
Suzuki Ignis being road tested
Blue Toyota Yaris front right driving
Toyota Yaris interior dashboard
Toyota Yaris Cross front cornering
Toyota Yaris Cross interior dashboard
Image 1 of 21

Filling up with fuel is an expensive business right now, so if you're thinking of changing your car, there's a good chance that getting something more efficient is a high priority.

The trouble is the official government fuel economy figures you'll see printed in sales brochures are often misleading, proving impossible to match in real-world conditions.

That's why we carry out our own Real MPG tests, which show what's achievable if you’re driving gently and sticking to speed limits, but aren’t resorting to any unrealistically slow acceleration or special 'hypermiling' techniques.

Here we're taking a look at the 10 most efficient cars we've ever tested.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

