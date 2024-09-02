Renault Clio long-term test: report 8

I think my friends were nervous about who would be left on the rear bench, since I spotted them playing ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ for the short straw of sitting in the back – though as it turns out, they need not have been.

It was easy for the game's loser to get on board, because the Clio's doors open wider than those of some small car rivals, and once in, my friend noted that that the space on offer was comfortable enough, if not exactly palatial.

Indeed, at a modest 5ft 9in tall, his head was touching the roof lining and his knees were almost touching the front seat back in front.

Still, he noted that shoulder room was okay if nothing special, but that a fold-down armrest from the middle seat would have been a nice touch for the long drive ahead.

And while none of us are yet at the stage in life where we're having children, the Clio's relatively wide seat bases would, I reckon, leave you plenty of room for two child car seats. For something even more versatile, you'd need to look at the larger and more expensive Honda Jazz.

For our needs, and for this trip, my Clio provided comfortable transport, and showed that even if you don't use them regularly, small cars can offer all the space you need for a longer drive with rear passengers – even if sitting back there comes as a result of losing a playground game.

