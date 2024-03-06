Spring Budget 2024: what does it mean for motorists?

At the current rate, fuel duty makes up 36% of the total cost of an average litre of petrol – currently £1.45, and 32% of a litre of diesel, which costs £1.53 on average.

The freeze in tax will come as a relief to motorists, after pump prices rose on average by the largest amount since 2000. Petrol went up on average by 4p per litre and diesel is up nearly 5p per litre, due to the rising cost of oil. That puts the cost of filling up an average petrol car, with a 55-litre fuel tank, £80 and a diesel model to £84.

Car tax set to increase

The Treasury has already confirmed that the cost of car tax (VED) will go up in line with the Retail Price Index from 1 April 2024.

For most cars, the annual first-year rate for a new car will go up by between £5 and £10, but drivers of new vehicles with the highest emissions will pay £2745 in the first year, equating to a hike of £140. The cost of each subsequent year will cost £190 for petrol and diesel cars and £180 for hybrid models.

Only pure electric vehicles will continue to be exempt from VED, but this exemption will expire in April 2025.