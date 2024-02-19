The best plug-in hybrid company cars you can get in the UK

If you're getting a new fleet car, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) can make a lot of sense. After all, you'll save on company car tax compared with a non-PHEV petrol or diesel but won't have the charging worries electric car drivers can face.

Car manufacturers have been quick to recognise this, and plenty of traditional company car favourites are now available in plug-in form – the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes C-Class, for example.

So, which PHEV model should you choose as your next company car? That's what this top 10 will tell you. Our list includes SUVs as well as more traditional saloon cars to reflect the huge popularity of higher-riding models.

Read on to see which plug-in hybrids we recommend to company car drivers...

