The best plug-in hybrid company cars you can get in the UK
The best plug-in hybrid company cars you can get in the UK

PHEVs make great company cars because their ability to run on electricity helps keep BIK tax low. These are the best plug-in hybrid fleet cars you can get in 2024...

James Tute
Published19 February 2024
The best plug-in hybrid company cars you can get in the UK
Mercedes C-Class C330e right driving
Citroen C5 X 2022 front right tracking
Citroen C5 X 2022 interior dashboard
Range Rover Evoque front right driving
Range Rover Evoque interior dashboard
Audi A3 front cornering
Audi A3 interior dashboard
Kia Sportage front cornering
Kia Sportage interior dashboard
BMW 3 Series front cornering
BMW 3 Series interior dashboard
Silver Lexus NX front cornering
Lexus NX interior dashboard
Mercedes E-Class front right driving
Mercedes E-Class interior dashboard
Blue BMW X5 front cornering
BMW X5 interior dashboard
Mercedes GLC front cornering
Mercedes GLC interior dashboard
Mercedes C-Class front cornering
Mercedes C-Class interior dashboard
If you're getting a new fleet car, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) can make a lot of sense. After all, you'll save on company car tax compared with a non-PHEV petrol or diesel but won't have the charging worries electric car drivers can face.

Car manufacturers have been quick to recognise this, and plenty of traditional company car favourites are now available in plug-in form – the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes C-Class, for example.

So, which PHEV model should you choose as your next company car? That's what this top 10 will tell you. Our list includes SUVs as well as more traditional saloon cars to reflect the huge popularity of higher-riding models.

Read on to see which plug-in hybrids we recommend to company car drivers...

