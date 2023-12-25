The best SUV company cars you can get in the UK
If you want an SUV as your next fleet car, we can help you narrow down your options with this run-down of the 10 best SUV company cars – including plenty of tax-efficient all-electric models...
Fleet car drivers – just like private buyers – love SUVs for their raised seating positions, family-friendly practicality and, increasingly, availability in fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions. But which model makes the best companion for both business and personal use, while also offering a reasonable benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax rate?
Here, we run down our 10 top picks among SUVs for company car drivers to help you narrow down your options before you choose the right model for your needs.
For each one we give our road testers' rating out of five, our favourite version as a fleet car, the list price and the monthly BIK rate for a 20% and 40% tax payer in the 2023/2024 tax year. There’s also a link to our full new car review so you can find out everything you need to know about the car and its key rivals.
