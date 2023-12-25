LATEST DEALS:

The best SUV company cars you can get in the UK
The best SUV company cars you can get in the UK

If you want an SUV as your next fleet car, we can help you narrow down your options with this run-down of the 10 best SUV company cars – including plenty of tax-efficient all-electric models...

James Tute
Published25 December 2023
The best SUV company cars you can get in the UK
Blue Genesis GV60 right driving
Toyota Yaris Cross front cornering
Toyota Yaris Cross interior dashboard
BMW iX front right driving
BMW iX interior dashboard
Range Rover Evoque front right driving
Range Rover Evoque interior dashboard
Silver Lexus NX front cornering
Lexus NX interior dashboard
Kia EV6 front cornering
Kia EV6 interior dashboard
Range Rover Sport front cornering
Luxury Car of the Year 2023 - Range Rover Sport dashboard
Mercedes GLC front cornering
Mercedes GLC interior dashboard
BMW iX3 2022 front cornering
BMW iX3 2022 interior dashboard
White Smart #1 front right driving
Smart #1 interior dashboard
New Genesis GV60 front cornering
Genesis GV60 dashboard
Image 1 of 21

Fleet car drivers – just like private buyers – love SUVs for their raised seating positions, family-friendly practicality and, increasingly, availability in fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions. But which model makes the best companion for both business and personal use, while also offering a reasonable benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax rate?

Here, we run down our 10 top picks among SUVs for company car drivers to help you narrow down your options before you choose the right model for your needs.

For each one we give our road testers' rating out of five, our favourite version as a fleet car, the list price and the monthly BIK rate for a 20% and 40% tax payer in the 2023/2024 tax year. There’s also a link to our full new car review so you can find out everything you need to know about the car and its key rivals.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

