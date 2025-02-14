The safest cars on sale in 2024 - the latest crash tests

It's been a busy year for new car crash testing, with 41 new models going through the rigorous test regime at various sites around Europe. Even though the test criteria were tightened up in 2023, 28 of the cars tested achieved the full five-star European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) rating.

To do this they had to pass a number of new tests, including ones that assess how well they detect and avoid collisions with motorcyclists and vulnerable road users when a car is turning right at a junction and when it’s crossing the path of an oncoming vehicle.

A wide range of tests of systems which fall under the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) banner, plus night-time tests of active safety systems are now carried out, too.

There is also a requirement for cars to have a driver monitoring system to warn against drowsiness or inattention, and the latest requirement, introduced in July 2024, stipulates that they should have a speed assistance system that alerts the driver to the current speed limit and upcoming speed limit changes.

To achieve the coveted five-star rating, each new model has to comply with all of these exacting new targets, as well as provide excellent physical crash protection.

The highest-scoring model tested under the latest regime is the Mercedes E-Class. As well as providing exemplary protection for those inside the car, the E-Class is kitted out with advanced active safety systems that help to prevent accidents with other vehicles and road users. Its active safety score of 87% is the highest of any car that’s been through the latest tests.

The Zeekr X small SUV is one of many new electric models arriving from China. It's based on the same underpinnings as the Volvo EX30, which is a good thing as it appears to inherited Volvo's ability to build extremely safe vehicles. It provides excellent protection for those inside the car, and for other road users.

Another superbly safe all-rounder is the Volkswagen ID 7, which takes the third spot overall, scoring well across the board.

Other models that gained the coveted five-star rating include the new BMW 5 Series, which includes the BMW i5 electric model, the BYD Dolphin, Kia EV9, Lexus RZ and LBX, Mazda CX-80, Mini Countryman and Porsche Macan Electric.

The models that scored less than five stars are the Alpine A290, Dacia Duster, Ford Tourneo Custom, Honda Z-RV, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jeep Avenger, MG ZS, Renault 5, Renault Captur, Renault Symbioz, Suzuki Swift and the Vinfast VF8 from Vietnam.

Here, we list the top 10 safest cars that are either on sale now, or arriving soon.

