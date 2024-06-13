Towing with a plug-in hybrid

Plug-in hybrids are increasingly popular as tow cars; they can run near-silently on electric power alone on shorter journeys, with petrol power and quick refuelling to fall back on for longer trips. But what happens to economy and performance when the batteries run low?

To find out, we carried out acceleration and economy tests in three plug-in hybrids with caravans in tow: the BMW X5 xDrive50e, the Honda CR-V e:PHEV, and the Peugeot 308 SW Hybrid. The first tests were completed with a healthy battery charge, then we repeated the route with the electric range readout showing zero miles.