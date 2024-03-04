Toyota bZ4X long-term test: report 7

While the regenerative effect isn’t strong enough to bring the bZ4X to a complete halt without pressing the brake pedal, it’s still very effective at allowing me to control the car’s speed around town, from the prevailing limit right down to crawling speed, simply by easing on and off the accelerator. Unlike the system in the rival Smart #1, the bZ4X’s is slick, unobtrusive and lag-free, making this an exceptionally easy car to drive smoothly. And even when I have to use the regular brakes, the bZ4X’s are far more consistent and natural feeling than those of many other EVs I’ve driven.

The button to activate the regenerative braking is conveniently located on the console beside my left knee, so hitting it just as I set off anywhere has become second nature. The effect isn’t available temporarily if I charge the battery to 100% (because there’s nowhere for the harvested energy to go until the level has dropped by 5% or so), so I’ve adjusted the charging limit to 90% for top-ups at home, unless I'm planning a longer trip. That way, I’m never without the braking benefits of the regeneration. For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here Read more about our long-term Toyota bZ4X >> Read about more long-term test cars >>