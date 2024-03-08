Vauxhall Corsa long-term test

For example, if you want to check whether the car is locked or not, you can simply click the lock button and pull on the door handle. In a car with keyless entry, you can’t do this, because once you pull on the handle it automatically detects the key in your pocket and it opens the door. Doing it this way, you have to fully trust the system. Then there’s the fact that you can just pop the key in the ignition, turn the key and leave it there. This is great, because you know it’s in a dedicated storage spot. In a car with keyless entry, I normally pop the key in a cup holder or storage bin, which can be annoying because it rattles around while you’re driving.

Another thing I’m also enjoying is the ‘old school’ manual gearbox. Even though it’s not the most precise of gearchanges (with first and reverse sometimes being a bit sticky), it’s great to have the extra control over the car on my commute – I personally prefer it to an automatic gearbox. I think it’s a shame, then, that only 28.7% of new cars sold in the UK in 2023 were equipped with one, according to official sales figures. On the contrary, there are two more modern elements that I’m not so happy with. One of them is the digital instrument cluster, which is almost too simple with its layout. A similarly priced Seat Ibiza FR Sport has a more configurable 10.25in display fitted as standard, and it can show features such as the sat nav map.