Vauxhall Frontera reader test team

To find out how well the Frontera is likely to be received by buyers, we asked six readers to check it out and give their verdicts on it.

Age 53

Job Teacher

Drives Skoda Superb Estate

“The Frontera looks and feels like a proper SUV, unlike other recent Vauxhall models, such as the Crossland. I like the high roofline, front and side profiles and the overall stance of the car; it looks purposeful.

“There’s acres of space inside; I’m 6ft 5in tall and I fit in comfortably in both the front and back seats. Unusually for me, as a tall driver, the curve of the lumbar support is in exactly the right place. And the steering wheel, while fairly large, has a flat bottom, improving leg room, and it has plenty of adjustment, enabling me to find a good driving position.

“The boot is larger than I was expecting, and there’s a slight downward slope to the load lip that should help when sliding heavy items in and out.

“I like the fact that the electric version’s charging port is located on the rear wing of the car. Having it there is more discreet and practical than if it were on a front wing or in the front grille.

“The official range of up to 250 miles would be plenty for me, and I think it’s great that Vauxhall has partnered with Octopus Energy so owners only need a single Electroverse card to use lots of different public charging networks; it will make charging away from home far simpler.”

Rating 5 stars

Brian Colquhoun