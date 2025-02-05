Volkswagen ID 1 small electric car to cost £17k

Despite its budget ethos, the ID 1 is still expected to feature the same digital instruments and infotainment touchscreen as you’ll find on Volkswagen’s larger electric cars. That includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, allowing you to use your phone’s apps on the infotainment screen. We’ve been disappointed with the infotainment setup in the larger ID 3 electric family car, because its system proved to be laggy and confusingly laid out in our tests. To give an idea of how this might look, we've included a picture of the upcoming Volkswagen ID 2's interior below.

There should be seating for five people inside the ID 1, and a small boot. Don’t expect to fit much into it, however – with the ID 1’s battery likely packaged beneath its floor, space will be at a premium. Still, there should be enough room for your weekly shop.

With a targeted price of just £17,000, the new ID 1 will be among the cheapest electric cars you can buy when sales begin. Even by today’s standards, the ID 1’s price beats that of the Citroën e-C3 , while only the £14,999 Dacia Spring would keep it from being Britain’s cheapest electric car.

While the car is likely to take the ID 1 name, Volkswagen bosses have said that it is looking to retain popular name plates within its electric car range, with ID Golf, ID Passat and ID Tiguan all earmarked for future models. If that strategy comes to fruition, the ID 1 could take the ID Up name into production.

Following the brand’s pivot to focus on small electric cars and electric mobility solutions, a Seat version of the ID 1 is due to arrive in around 2028.