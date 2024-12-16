The most reliable large SUVs - and the least

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable large SUVs

Image 1 of 14

Large SUVs are the workhorses of the modern car scene. They're roomy, luxuriously appointed and supremely comfortable, and the best ones are also dependable companions that don't let you down.

There are plenty of good models to choose from and the class has consistently performed well in our annual Reliability Survey. Last year the average score for large SUVs was 92.9% and this year it's only dropped slightly to 92.2%.

Overall, large SUVs are the fourth most dependable type of car, after small cars, small SUVs and family SUVs.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile