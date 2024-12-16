NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
The most reliable large SUVs - and the least
slideshow

The most reliable large SUVs - and the least

In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable large SUVs in the UK...

Author Avatar
by
Claire Evans
Published16 December 2024
What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable large SUVs
Most-reliable-large-suvs-audi-q5-volvo-xc60
Used BMW X3 front
Volvo XC60 2022 front cornering
Hyundai Tucson
Jaguar F-Pace front cornering
BMW X3 front cornering
Audi Q5 front right tracking
Porsche Macan front
Hyundai Tucson front right driving
Red Volvo XC60 front cornering
Mercedes GLC front
Ford Kuga
Range Rover Velar front cornering
Red Mazda CX-60 front cornering
Image 1 of 14

Large SUVs are the workhorses of the modern car scene. They're roomy, luxuriously appointed and supremely comfortable, and the best ones are also dependable companions that don't let you down. 

There are plenty of good models to choose from and the class has consistently performed well in our annual Reliability Survey. Last year the average score for large SUVs was 92.9% and this year it's only dropped slightly to 92.2%.

Overall, large SUVs are the fourth most dependable type of car, after small carssmall SUVs and family SUVs

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Best small vans 2024
Best of

Best small vans 2024 – tried and tested

Range Rover with Union Jack
News

Every car made in the UK

What Car? January issue cover
News

New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now

most-reliable-luxury-cars-range-rover-sport-bmw-x5
Feature

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable luxury cars

Renault 5 Turbo 3E front three quarter
News

Renault 5 Turbo reimagined as a 500bhp electric super-hatch

CUPRA Born static front
News

CUPRA Born: 9 cool features we love

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT