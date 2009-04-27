10 ways to save fuel

3. Clear out the clutter The lighter your car is, the less fuel it'll use. So, while you might want to carry a shovel in winter, leave it in the garage in summer. And if the kids aren't travelling with you, don't take their buggy.

4. Go streamlined If you're not using the carrying capacity of external kit like roof boxes or bike racks, take them off the car; the extra wind resistance these items create has a surprisingly profound effect on fuel consumption, as do open windows and sunroofs. 5. Pump up the tyres Under-inflated tyres create drag. If you keep yours correctly inflated, you could use up to 25% less fuel. 6. Choose your route carefully The way you get to places makes a big difference to your MPG. For example, a longer route may actually cut your fuel bill if it includes less stop-start traffic. 7. Slash your speed The slower you're going in top gear, the more miles you'll do per gallon. In fact, if you cruise at 60mph rather than 90mph on the motorway you'll use roughly 50% less fuel.