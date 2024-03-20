How much does it cost to charge an electric company car?

Saving on electric company car home charging

Clearly, plugging in your car (or electric van) at home is the easiest way to keep its batteries topped up. Better still, it’s also pretty cost effective.

According to energy watchdog Ofgem, the average cost per kWh of electricity is 29p, which means that a full charge of What Car?'s Family SUV of the Year for 2024 – the Kia EV6 – would cost a little more than £21. The EV6's real-world range on a full battery is around 270 miles.

Meanwhile, fuel prices have fallen from their high of a few years ago, but they’re still much higher than electricity costs. Filling the average 55-litre family car with petrol now costs around £80, while diesel remains more expensive, albeit less so. A similar fill would cost around £85.

Read more: The best home EV chargers

Finding the cheapest charging network

The public charging network is much the same as the fuel station network, in that different networks have different prices. The cost can vary even within the same network, depending on the charger’s power and whether or not you’ve signed up for a subscription.

Overall, the average price of charging an electric car on the public charging network was 56p/kWh on a fast charger, and 80p/kWh on the rapid/ultra-rapid network.

In January, Zap-map data showed that the most expensive rapid/ultra-rapid network was Instavolt, at 85p/kWh, followed by BP Pulse, Geniepoint, MFG, Gridserve and Osprey, all on 79p/kWh. Tesla’s charged 58p/kWh. However, note that these are pay-as-you-go prices, not subscription prices.

Read more: How to charge your electric car for free

For example, BP Pulse charges £7.85 per month for a subscription, which entitles the user to 20% off charging rates. This means a charge of 63p/kWh for a rapid charger, and 69p/kWh for an ultra-rapid charger.