2024 Autocar Awards honour BMW, Kia, Renault and more
The annual Autocar Awards recognise the most significant cars and people in the motor industry, with the BMW 5 Series and Kia EV9 among this year’s winners...
The Renault Clio has been named the Best Small Car by our sister title, Autocar, at its annual awards, having received the same accolade at What Car?’s own Car of the Year Awards earlier this year.
Elsewhere, the title of Best Large Car went to the seven-seat Kia EV9, and the Volkswagen ID 7 was hailed as the Best Saloon. Although these are both electric-only models, it’s the sharp-handling Cupra Born that was named the Best Electric Car, while the BMW 5 Series was chosen as the Best Hybrid.
The awards for Best Dream Car and Britain’s Best Driver's Car went to the new Ford Mustang and the jacked-up Sterrato version of the Lamborghini Huracán respectively.
As well as revealing Autocar’s picks for the best cars on sale, the Autocar Awards celebrate industry leaders from across the automotive sector.
Luca De Meo, CEO of Renault Group, took home the Issigonis trophy – named after original Mini designer Sir Alec Issigonis – for his role in shaping the future of Renault, and for the leadership he has displayed in the wider European car industry. He has affirmed the company’s commitment to decarbonisation, and spearheaded a major expansion of the Renault range which has included the revival of the Renault 5 (winner of our Reader’s Choice Award) as an electric car.
The Sturmey Award, named for Autocar’s founding editor Henry Sturmey, was awarded to Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman. This award was given in recognition of Reichman’s involvement in ten years of radical and exciting model developments, working on models such as the Aston Martin DB11 and Aston Martin DBX, as well as the Vulcan, a track-only sports car.
Other industry figures honoured at this year’s Autocar Awards included Nissan Senior Vice President of Research & Development David Moss (Mundy Award – Engineering), Head of Volkswagen Design Andreas Mindt (Design Hero) and Mini’s Stephanie Wurst (Outstanding Leader).
Martin Brundle received the Editor’s Award for his engaging Formula 1 coverage and enthusiasm for the sport, while Catesby Tunnel – an automotive test facility built inside a disused railway tunnel – was given the Innovation award.
The award for Best Manufacturer went to Toyota, maker of the five-star Toyota Corolla and Toytota Corolla Touring Sports.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
See the winners of the 2024 What Car? Car of the Year Awards >>
Best hot hatches 2024 – the most fun, and the one to avoid
A great hot hatch needs to combine driving fun with everyday usability. So, which models do it best – and which one is best avoided?
Jeep Avenger long-term test
The Avenger is Jeep's first electric SUV, but can it tempt a new wave of buyers to consider the iconic American brand? We're living with one to find out