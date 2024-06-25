2024 Autocar Awards honour BMW, Kia, Renault and more

The Renault Clio has been named the Best Small Car by our sister title, Autocar, at its annual awards, having received the same accolade at What Car?’s own Car of the Year Awards earlier this year.

Elsewhere, the title of Best Large Car went to the seven-seat Kia EV9, and the Volkswagen ID 7 was hailed as the Best Saloon. Although these are both electric-only models, it’s the sharp-handling Cupra Born that was named the Best Electric Car, while the BMW 5 Series was chosen as the Best Hybrid.