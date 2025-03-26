2025 Spring Statement: what does it mean for motorists?

The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has revealed the Government’s latest update on the economy, public finances and spending plans in the Spring Statement, which is an update of the 2024 Autumn Budget statement.

The update has taken place after the emergence of some major challenges for the UK, including the need to boost the country’s spending on defence and finding a way to boost the sluggish economy.

There were some big announcements in the statement, including confirmations of cuts to the welfare bill and government departmental spending. However, nothing was announced that should have a direct impact on the UK’s 42 million drivers.