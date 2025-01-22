Best car servicing 2025: the best and worst brands at servicing your car

The cost of maintaining a car has risen by 33% in the past decade, from an average of £403 to £606 a year. And the rising cost of parts and the need to pass on increased business taxes, such as employer National Insurance, look likely to push it up even higher.

This means it’s more important than ever for car owners to know they’ll have a good experience when it comes to car servicing time. Three factors are crucial to this: getting good value for money, receiving good quality workmanship and a friendly and attentive attitude from those looking after you and your car.

Fortunately, What Car? can help. We’ve rated the car servicing experience of 9900 car owners, as part of the latest annual What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy.