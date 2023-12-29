The best used Mercedes' you can buy

Best used Mercedes

Say the word 'Mercedes' out loud – you feel a little more posh now, right? Well, that's what around 100 years of world-renowned class, luxury and style does to a brand and, unsurprisingly, many car buyers want a piece of that prestige.

Of course, some are willing to remortgage their home in order to get their hands on a Mercedes, but we'll call that plan B. No, what you want is a great deal and that's where the used market steps in. There are plenty of reasonably priced Mercedes models to choose from – everything from family cars to luxury SUVs – so we've compiled a list of your top 10 options.

