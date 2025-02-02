New BMW X3 vs Lexus NX

Latest iteration of BMW’s family SUV promises to be comfier and more practical than ever, while still being sharp to drive

Lexus NX 350h Premium AWD (Lexus Link Pro)

List price £48,795

Target Price £46,174

The NX is not only cheaper to buy but, in regular hybrid guise, should also be less costly to run. It’s not short on power, either

The year 2004 was a pretty big deal in many respects. Social media platform Facebook was launched, hugely popular television show Friends came to an end… and the first-generation BMW X3 went on sale in the UK.

The concept of a smaller, cheaper SUV option than the already established BMW X5 was certainly something to get excited about. However, the original X3’s keen performance and driving manners were undermined by a poor ride and cheap-feeling interior. Fortunately, BMW managed to turn that around with its successors to great effect, and the X3 has become one of the brand’s best-selling models.