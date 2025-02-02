New BMW X3 vs Lexus NX
These upmarket family SUVs both promise comfort, space and technology in abundance. But which car is the better buy?...
The contenders
NEW BMW X3 20 xDrive M Sport (Technology Pack)
List price £52,460
Target Price £49,789
Latest iteration of BMW’s family SUV promises to be comfier and more practical than ever, while still being sharp to drive
Lexus NX 350h Premium AWD (Lexus Link Pro)
List price £48,795
Target Price £46,174
The NX is not only cheaper to buy but, in regular hybrid guise, should also be less costly to run. It’s not short on power, either
The year 2004 was a pretty big deal in many respects. Social media platform Facebook was launched, hugely popular television show Friends came to an end… and the first-generation BMW X3 went on sale in the UK.
The concept of a smaller, cheaper SUV option than the already established BMW X5 was certainly something to get excited about. However, the original X3’s keen performance and driving manners were undermined by a poor ride and cheap-feeling interior. Fortunately, BMW managed to turn that around with its successors to great effect, and the X3 has become one of the brand’s best-selling models.
This new, fourth-generation X3 is larger and more imposing looking than its predecessor, but its core focus continues to be on driver enjoyment. Meanwhile, its interior combines the latest technology with more space than before.
Is the X3 20 xDrive version (in popular M Sport trim) better than the Lexus NX, though? This family SUV – tested in Premium trim with four-wheel drive (to match the X3) – is plush inside, and the 350h model’s hybrid power promises a blend of strong performance and excellent fuel economy.
Driving
Performance, ride, handling, refinement
The X3’s turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine features mild hybrid electrical assistance to aid performance and fuel economy, but its 205bhp power output is down on the 243bhp total produced by the full hybrid NX’s 2.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor. Yet despite their different approaches, they accelerate at a similar rate, with the NX taking 7.1sec to get from 0-60mph and the X3 just 0.2sec behind.
Ask for a burst of acceleration while you’re already rolling and the X3’s automatic gearbox eagerly changes down a gear, but the smooth and more immediate response from the NX’s electric motor and CVT automatic gearbox helps it to feel more effortless, especially at lower speeds.
On the other hand, the X3 is the one to go for if you’re looking for driver enjoyment. It changes direction more eagerly and has tighter body control – and that’s before you set the optional adaptive suspension (£550) fitted to our test car to its firmest setting. And while the NX’s natural-feeling steering responds accurately when turning in to bends, the X3’s meatier, more precise set-up and higher level of grip inspire more confidence.
The trade-off for the X3’s sharp handling is a firmer ride. Thankfully, it’s far from uncomfortable, but it does struggle to settle down at times. This isn’t helped by the optional 20in wheels fitted to our test car; we’d stick with the standard 19in ones. In comparison, the NX’s ride is more forgiving and yet controlled enough to feel calm at all speeds.
Both cars have acoustic windows to reduce wind noise, and while the difference in decibel readings at 70mph is small, noticeably less road noise filters into the X3. The latter’s engine is also more refined when worked hard. However, the NX has the ability to cover short distances in relative silence solely on electric power.
Although the X3 can come to an emergency stop in a shorter distance than the NX, its brakes feel slightly grabby, and coming
to a gentle halt can be tricky. The NX offers a more consistent response from its meatier brake pedal for smoother stops.
Behind the wheel
Driving position, visibility, build quality
With electric front seat adjustment fitted as standard in both cars, finding an ideal driving position is supremely easy. The NX also has electric steering wheel adjustment, but tall drivers will appreciate the fact that the X3’s steering wheel and seat go farther back to allow them to get more comfortable.
Being an M Sport model, the X3’s front seats have more side bolstering to hold you in place better through corners. However, unlike in the NX, you have to pay extra (£1500 for the Comfort Pack) to get adjustable lumbar support to help ease back ache on long trips.
Those who like to sit up high might prefer the NX; it has a loftier seating position that provides a clearer view of the road ahead. However, the NX’s thicker windscreen pillars obscure visibility more at junctions, and smaller side windows mean over-the-shoulder visibility is more compromised than in the X3.
Both contenders have relatively small rear windows and large rear headrests that limit how much you can see in their rear-view mirrors, but front and rear parking sensors are standard, as are rear-view cameras. The X3 comes with an upgraded, 360-degree camera as part of the Technology Pack fitted to our test car.
The X3’s digital instrument panel is far more impressive than the NX’s smaller one, with a wide choice of layouts (unlike in the NX) and sharper graphics. That said, parts of it are prone to being obscured unless the steering wheel is set unnaturally high – something that’s less of an issue in the NX, because its instruments are set lower, in a more conventional binnacle. The X3 makes up for this by having a large head-up display (also part of the Technology Pack) that projects key information onto the windscreen to help you keep your eyes on the road. This feature isn’t available in the NX.
In the X3, all of the controls for the air-con and ancillary functions are located on the infotainment screen (or on a touch-sensitive panel below it) – which means they can be distracting to operate while driving – but at least the screen is within easy reach and the temperature controls are permanently displayed. Many of these functions are on the central screen in the NX too, but it benefits from having user-friendly knobs for adjusting the temperature.
The NX has a physical dial on the dashboard for changing driving modes, too. In the X3, you have to press a touch-sensitive switch on the console between the seats that takes you to a driving modes page on the infotainment screen.
The standard of fit and finish is impeccable in the NX, with plenty of plush materials and few hard plastics on display. In contrast, the X3’s interior feels disappointingly cheap in places (including the control panels on the doors); it isn’t a patch on its predecessor’s for quality. The fabric on the X3’s dashboard and upper door panels is an extra that comes with the £450 Luxury Instrument Panel; it lends the X3 a cosier ambience than the standard faux leather.
Infotainment systems
BMW X3
The X3’s 14.9in touchscreen looks crisper than the NX’s and is quicker to respond to inputs. Some of the icons are small and not all that easy to hit, but thankfully there’s still a rotary controller between the front seats that helps you to make inputs more accurately while driving. The optional Harman Kardon audio system (part of the £1500 Comfort Pack) has lots of bass, but the sound it puts out isn’t particularly clear.
Lexus NX
The 14.0in touchscreen that’s part of the Lexus Link Pro pack is far better than the standard 9.8in version, being brighter and easier to read. Most of the icons are large and easy to aim for, but some of the sub-menus are hard to find. As in the X3, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay phone connectivity is wireless; devices can be charged wirelessly, too. The standard 10-speaker sound system doesn’t have much bass, but it’s clearer than the X3’s.
Space and practicality
Front space, rear space, seating flexibility, boot
There’s plenty of head and leg room for a pair of six-footers in the front of both cars, and little risk of any elbow bashing. But while the NX ultimately offers more head room, the steeper slope of its windscreen makes it feel a little more confined than the boxier X3.
There’s lots of storage space in each of our contenders, with large door bins, a pair of cupholders, a storage cubby underneath the central armrest and a wireless charging tray for mobile phones.
Two lanky passengers will be perfectly comfortable in the rear seats of either car, with generous head and leg room and space for their feet under the front seats. However, the longer X3 allows occupants to stretch out more. In addition, the X3’s extra internal width means there’s more shoulder room for three passengers to sit side by side in the back, although the one in the middle will have to straddle a wide floor hump in either car.
Neither car has particularly clever rear seats. They don’t slide back and forth to allow you to prioritise rear leg room or boot space, and while you can recline the seatbacks in the NX, the difference this makes is minimal.
Both cars have electric tailgates to make boot access as easy as possible. Opening them up reveals a fixed-height boot floor that sits flush with the sill at the entrance in each car, so you don’t have to heave heavier items over a load lip.
The X3’s boot can hold more cargo, though. A slightly wider load area that’s more uniform in shape allows it to accommodate eight carry-on suitcases below its load cover, compared with the NX’s seven. Both cars provide a useful amount of extra storage space under the floor, but the X3’s well is much larger.
Neither car has levers in the boot to allow you to fold down the rear seatbacks remotely, so you have to open the rear doors and reach in to release them. Again, the X3 is slightly the better option, because the seatbacks split and fold in a 40/20/40 configuration, so you can fold down the middle seat to thread longer items through between two occupants in the outer seats. This makes it more versatile than the conventional 60/40 split in the NX, which doesn’t have a ski hatch to help out, either. At least its seatbacks lie flush with the boot floor when they’re folded down, the same as those in the X3.
Boot space
BMW X3
Boot capacity 570-1700 litres Suitcases 8
Lexus NX
Boot capacity 520-1411 litres Suitcases 7
Buying and owning
Costs, equipment, reliability, safety and security
Whichever way you look at it, the NX makes more financial sense. Its lower list price will be more attractive for private buyers looking to buy outright with cash, and while neither car is cheap on PCP finance, the payments on the NX will be significantly more reasonable than those for the X3. On a three-year agreement with a £4500 deposit and a 10,000-mile annual limit, the NX will cost £708 per month, while the X3 will set you back an eye-watering £813.
With the help of its hybrid technology, the NX attracts a lower benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax rate than the X3, while its lower price also means a company car driver will save more than £100 per month in salary sacrifices. What’s more, if you go for the optional 20in wheels, the CO2 output rises by enough for the X3 to creep up into the top (37%) BIK tax bracket in the current financial year, so that’s another reason to avoid them.
You’ll also need to factor in the X3’s higher running costs over three years. Although the NX costs slightly more to insure, the X3 is predicted to lose its value at a faster rate and will cost more to service. Fuel costs are likely to be higher, too; the 37.9mpg economy figure we achieved in the X3 in our real-world test isn’t as impressive as the NX’s 41.7mpg.
Both cars are well equipped, with each coming with adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, faux-leather upholstery, heated front seats and full LED headlights. The X3 does come with three-zone climate control (with temperature adjustment for rear seat occupants) instead of the two-zone set-up in the NX, but the NX counters with a heated steering wheel.
The X3 has more option packs to choose from, quickly hiking up the price, but the Comfort Pack we mentioned earlier is worth considering. It also includes a Harman Kardon surround sound audio system, adaptive LED headlights, and attachments for devices in the rear seats, plus an extra USB-C port.
In the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, the NX placed fourth out of 33 family SUVs. While that’s not quite as impressive as the previous version (which came first), it’s still a strong result. The X3 was too new to be included.
The X3 comes with a standard three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, whereas the NX can be covered for up to 10 years (or 100,000 miles), if you get it serviced annually at a Lexus dealer.
The NX is the only one of our contenders to have been tested for safety by Euro NCAP, achieving the maximum five-star rating in 2022. Both cars come with automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane-keeping assistance, blindspot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Our verdict
These SUVs may be closely matched, but they’re tailored towards different drivers.
The X3 continues the tradition of its predecessors by being the more engaging car to drive. And although its interior has taken a backward step in some ways, there’s no doubt that it has the space, practicality and refinement to meet the needs of many families.
In contrast, you wouldn’t say the NX is all that much fun to drive, but it more than makes up for this in other areas. Not only does it make much more financial sense, but with its calmer ride and the assistance of its electric motor, it’s also the more relaxing choice. There’s still plenty of practicality from its plush, impeccably built interior, and it promises to be highly reliable. You could continue to argue the case either way, but we’d take the NX.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
1st – Lexus NX
For Comfier ride; cheaper to buy and run; hushed around town; commanding driving position; long warranty
Against Not all that much fun to drive; rear seats could be more versatile
Recommended options None
What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5
Lexus NX review >>
Lexus NX deals >>
2nd – BMW X3
For Great to drive; more rear seat space; more capacious boot
Against Pricey on PCP finance; some worthwhile kit is restricted to pricey option packs; interior feels surprisingly cheap
Recommended options Comfort Pack (£1500)
What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5
BMW X3 review >>
BMW X3 deals >>
Specifications: BMW X3 20 xDrive M Sport (Technology Pack)
Engine 4cyl, 1995cc, turbo, petrol
Peak power 205bhp at 4400-6500rpm
Peak torque 243lb ft at 1500-4000rpm
Gearbox 8-spd automatic
0-60mph 7.3sec
30-70mph in kickdown 7.3sec
Top speed 134mph
Braking 30-0mph 9.7m
Braking 70-0mph 53.3m
Noise at 30mph 57.1dB
Noise at 70mph 64.3dB
Kerb weight 1930kg
Tyre size (standard) 245/50 R19
Fuel tank 65 litres
Test economy 37.9mpg
Official economy 40.4mpg
CO2 emissions 158g/km
Specifications: Lexus NX 350h Premium AWD (Lexus Link Pro)
Engine 4cyl, 2487cc, petrol, plus electric motor
Peak power 243bhp (total)
Peak torque 176lb ft (petrol engine only)
Gearbox 1-spd automatic
0-60mph 7.1sec
30-70mph in kickdown 6.8sec
Top speed 124mph
Braking 30-0mph 10.3m
Braking 70-0mph 60.3m
Noise at 30mph 58.0dB
Noise at 70mph 65.3dB
Kerb weight 1870kg
Tyre size (standard) 235/60 R18
Fuel tank 55 litres
Test economy 41.7mpg
Official economy 44.1mpg
CO2 emissions 136g/km
Weather conditions 2deg C, wet
Cars pictured
BMW X3 20 xDrive M Sport (Technology Pack) with Arctic Race blue metallic paint (£875), Comfort Pack (£1500), Comfort Plus Pack (£1350), panoramic glass roof (£1350), 20in alloy wheels (£1125), adaptive suspension (£550) and Luxury Instrument Panel (£450)
Lexus NX 350h Premium AWD (Lexus Link Pro) with Terrane Khaki
metallic paint (£770)