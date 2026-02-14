Our reigning Family SUV of the Year gets an updated interior, as well as a new entry-level petrol engine and trim level

Seat Ateca 1.5 TSI 150 FR Black Edition

List price £36,940

Best price £27,690

The Ateca has always been a spacious and practical choice that’s great to drive. In top-spec trim, it’s very well equipped, too

Last summer, it was nearly impossible to ignore KPop Demon Hunters’ meteoric rise in popularity to become the most-watched film of all time on Netflix, with more than 200 million streams. As a result, it didn’t take long for social media to be flooded with covers of the catchy songs. Of course, the quality of those covers varied greatly, but the key to success was knowing exactly how much to edit something that was already considered brilliant.

It’s a similar issue faced by car makers when they facelift models that are already outstanding; they run the risk of spoiling a good thing in the pursuit of the latest design and tech. The team behind the latest Kia Sportage appears to have erred on the side of caution, though.